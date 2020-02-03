Royal Family crisis: Meghan and Harry’s Sussex brand ‘up in the air’ due to secret fear

ROYAL FAMILY fears regarding the future of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were exposed by one royal expert.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future remains uncertain following their decision to step away from the Royal Family. Royal expert Victoria Arbiter explained the royal palace would be fearful of Meghan and Harry doing anything that could embarrass the Royal Family. Ms Arbiter added the Sussex Brand was still “up in the air” as the Royal Family does not want to be accused of allowing Harry and Meghan to “cash in” on their connection to the Royal Family.

She explained “Well, it is really the making money part that is still up in the air. “They are still going to receive funds privately from Prince Charles so that is certainly going to help. “Harry and Meghan are independently wealthy. “Much of Harry’s money is tied up into investments but there is money there.

“But this is where we branch into a new area for royals that have been as senior as Harry and Meghan. “What exactly are they going to be able to do? “Still up in the air is ‘Sussex Royal’ as a brand. “Because Harry and Meghan are no longer representing the Queen, they have stepped down completely from royal duties.

"The world royal is the sticking point. "Because, of course, the Royal Family don't want any accusations of the couple cashing in on their connections to the royal family. "Now, there are going to be companies lining up to be associated with Harry and Meghan. "Here in the US, the Netflix head-honcho said, of course, we would love to be associated with them, who wouldn't?

