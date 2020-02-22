Royal Family security alert: Royals under CONSTANT threat – shock expert warning

ROYAL FAMILY security expert Richard Aitch warned the Royals are constantly under threat from attack and explained the unseen ways public funding protects members of the monarchy.

The overall security of the Royal family is in the spotlight following the row over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s private versus public-funded security debate. Security expert Richard Aitch, the Director of Operations for Mobius International, told Express.co.uk the many ways the Metropolitan Police, Royal and Specialist Protection Department and intelligence agencies protect the Royals from constant danger. He added why it was imperative all of the Royal family, including stepped down Royals Harry and Meghan, receive public-funded security rather than private due to the vast difference in quality.

He said: “Threats to the Royal Family are always present. “The threats are constant, it is the risk to those threats that can be controlled and mitigated against. “Threats against the Royal family are a continual process to consider. “It is important to place barriers between them and threats as these barriers can come in all forms and shapes and sizes in comparison to the private sector.

“This is ultimately why security needs to be a police provision, the control over the law allows for maximum security. “If you have influence over the law, you can use weapons, you can control the environment, control roads and venues and you have the exhaustive man-power, support and intelligence from diverse agencies.” Mr Aitch has emphasised private security would not be able to compare to the level of security the Royals are afforded by using public funds. The security expert insisted collaborations with the Metropolitan Police, MI5 and other intelligence agencies ensured the Royal Family was kept safe – something private security would struggle to do with a reduction in resources.

The security expert then explained the Metropolitan Police may work with Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and MI5 for threats currently impacting the country. He added this would extend to persons of interest when preparing security for the Royal Family at an event. Mr Aitch continued: “Each member of the Royal family under protection will have officers in command over that individual. Kate opens up on ‘amazing granny’ and how she is influencing her today [LATEST]

