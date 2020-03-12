Royal feud: Prince William vs Prince Harry body language – will the brothers ever make up?

PRINCE WILLIAM and Prince Harry will be reunited next week at the Commonwealth Day celebrations on Monday. Express.co.uk spoke to a body language expert to ask whether the brothers will ever make up.

The brothers are said to have drifted apart since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back from the Royal Family. The last time Harry and William saw each other was at the Sandringham Summit when the terms of Megxit were thrashed out.

Will the brothers ever make up? Most senior royals attend Commonwealth Day and with Harry and Meghan back in the UK on Thursday they will no doubt be reuniting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Commonwealth Day is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations and is marked by an Anglican service in Westminster Abbey. Express.co.uk spoke to body language expert and energy reader Alison Ward to ask what the key signs to look out for at the event will be that hint at the brothers’ relationship.

Alison said: “The things to look out for in Harry and Prince William’s body language is how close they walk and stand together. “Do their arms and hands point towards each other or away from each other? “Do they look directly and warmly into each other’s eyes? “Is there any mimicking body language going on ie similar arm movements or face tilting, smiling?”

She added that if the brothers were wearing similar clothes or similar colours, then that would suggest a closeness between the two. Alison said: “Look at their eyes; are they open and warm or closing and stressing? “Do they laugh at the same time? Are they looking over at their partners to check they are ok or even looking for reassurance? That would be very telling if that happened. “I actually feel that the brothers will reignite their bond and slip into being family again as they recognise and remember who they are; brothers!”

And what about Kate and Meghan? Their body language could also reveal how they feel towards one another. Their behaviour towards their husbands could also hint at William and Harry’s relationship. Alison said: “I feel there will be space literally between Meghan and Kate too on Monday so watch where they stand and the position of their bodies when they stand. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they were coached to stand together to appear to be looking to get on well.

“If they naturally feel connected, you will see that as they will look towards each other’s mouths as they speak and they will be smiling. “If the ladies keep looking over at their partners they might be checking in on them to see if they are OK. “Look out for Kate, in particular, you will see her eyes scanning William’s and giving him a warm smile. “If you see laughter and a recognition of the brothers’ connection you will see it in Kate.”