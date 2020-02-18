Royal fight: How THESE royals are hoping to replace Harry and Meghan in the Firm

THE Royal Family is losing two of its senior members in a matter of weeks, but which contenders are looking most likely to take over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s position?

Megxit sparked a media frenzy and widespread shock around the world. But for eager members of the Royal Family currently in the lower ranks, the stepping back of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is a prime opportunity to take on a more important role. So which royals are most likely to step into Harry and Meghan’s roles after Megxit?

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their intention to step back from royal life. They said they wished to step down from their senior roles within the Royal Family, making them the second and third to do so in three months. In November Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties due to the controversy surrounding his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to The Times and royal expert Tim O’Donavan, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle undertook a massive 558 royal engagements in the UK and overseas. This means with the loss of Meghan and Harry, as well as the previous loss of Andrew, other royal family members will need to step up to take on these responsibilities.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex is the wife of Prince Edward and mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Sophie is known to have a very good relationship with the Queen, with many claiming she is in fact the Queen’s favourite relative based on the number of times she is chosen to be her travelling companion to church at Sandringham. With the departure of Meghan and Harry, it is thought Sophie will be called up to stand in their stead on the Queen’s behalf.

Sophie has already been chopped to stand in for the Queen on a trip to Sierra Leone, which was said to be a big success. The trip is one Meghan would likely have been chosen for as the trip is aimed at helping Sierra Leone increase the part women play in promoting security and peace. Throughout her philanthropic work both before and during royal life, Meghan has always been a strong advocate for women’s rights. Sophie and Edward also co-hosted the UK-Africa Investment Summit reception alongside their husbands in January. A royal source claimed: “Sophie’s a long-term favourite of the Queen and has been singled out as a person the Palace would like to help ease the burden. “She’s very popular with other senior royals like Charles and Camilla, and has proved to be extremely good at public engagements.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Princess Beatrice will walk down the aisle on May 29 to marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. But this week speculation has arisen that the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew is taking a more prominent role in the Royal Family in the wake of the Megxit news. Her charity, The Big Change, announced a series of new projects and partnerships this week, aimed at improving the lives of young people.

The recent announcement about Princess Beatrice’s charity collaborations comes after royal historian Robert Lacey said Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would be brought forward after Megxit. Mr Lacey told Hello!: “It’s quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward – if they’re willing to be brought forward.” He added: “If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie. I’m sure they will step forward and be greatly welcomed. “It’s what the family needs as it’s another 15 years before Prince George’s generation steps up. It’s ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins as models of how he wants to be.”

Others However, some royal experts believe Meghan and Harry’s departure could pave the way for other royals to take a more central role in the Royal Family. For instance, the young Lady Louise Windsor has been tipped as a potential replacement for the Sussex couple. At the age of just 16, it is unlikely she will become a full-time working Royal, but she might begin to be more involved alongside her parents after Megxit. Zara Tindall has also be named as a possible replacement for the couple. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and is an Olympic equestrian without a royal title, but it is possible she could choose to take on more responsibility to assist her mother and grandmother in a future without Harry and Meghan.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie