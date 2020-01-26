Royal fury: Boris Johnson’s unusual complaints about Queen exposed

BORIS JOHNSON complained about the Queen’s Flight, her royal planes and helicopters, while serving as Foreign Secretary in 2018, unearthed reports reveal.

One of Theresa May’s first acts as Prime Minister in 2016 was to appoint Boris Johnson as her Foreign Secretary. The former Mayor of London served for two years in her Cabinet and worked hard to convince the world Brexit would not mean the UK was walling itself off from the rest of the world. While his tours proved to be successful, Mr Johnson’s record as Foreign Secretary is also stained with some gaffes and blunders.

In 2018, during his tour of South America, the now-Prime Minister’s comments are likely to have left Her Majesty the Queen concerned. Mr Johnson complained about the Queen’s Flight, claiming it “never seems to be available”. Asked by reporters during his 2018 tour of South America if he would like a “Brexit plane”, Mr Johnson said he would if costs were not “exorbitant”. He said: “The taxpayers won’t want us to have some luxurious new plane, but I certainly think it’s striking that we don’t seem to have access to such a thing at the moment.

“If there’s a way of doing it that is not exorbitantly expensive then yes I think we probably do need something.” The RAF Voyager has been available for both Cabinet members and the Royal Family since undergoing a £10million refit in 2016. To keep costs down, the aircraft also conducts air-to-air refuelling missions for the RAF. The Queen is understood to have priority use of the plane, followed by Prince Charles.

The Prime Minister is then third in line, before other Government ministers. Other jets in the Queen’s Flight are available, but Mr Johnson complained those planes had not been upgraded in almost 40 years. The Queen is nothing if not a creature of habit – returning each year to her royal residences Sandringham at Christmas and Balmoral in the summer. Living such a busy life, Her Majesty herself admitted how nice it is for her to follow certain traditions. This is why when former Prime Minister Tony Blair decided to decommission her precious Royal Yacht in the 1990s, the monarch was said to be deeply hurt.