Royal fury: How Princess Anne ‘stormed out of interview’ after taking offence

PRINCESS ANNE once stormed out of an interview after taking offence at one of the questions asked, it was revealed in a documentary.

Royal photographer Kent Gavin recalled the incident in 2013 Amazon Prime documentary ‘Royalty Close Up: The Photography of Kent Gavin’. He claimed that he had always found Anne “a little difficult”, citing this interview as an example of why. Mr Gavin, who was a staff photographer for the Daily Mirror, explained how the newspaper set up a one-to-one interview with the princess for the Save the Children Fund.

He said: “I’d just got back from Africa on a two-and-a-half week tour with her and she never got anywhere near picking up babies, like Princess Diana did.” The cameraman went on to say he looked through the list of questions the journalist had prepared and told him: “There’s something missing here. “We do need to ask why she never picked up a baby, because that picture would go round the world as much the same as Diana’s used to do.” The reporter replied: “How am I going to do that? If I throw that question in, the interview’s over.”

Mr Gavin told him: “Put it in at the end.” So, the day of the interview came and the interviewer went all the way through his list of questions, then at the end said: “Can I just ask one other question? “Is there a reason you don’t pick up any of these children when you’re on tours?” According to Mr Gavin, the princess turned and looked straight at him.

She apparently said: “He asked you to say that, didn’t he? “I don’t do things like that, like other members of the family do. And he knows that!” And with that, Anne got up and stormed out of the room. Mr Gavin chuckled as he recalled the incident, seeming to find the Princess Royal’s reaction amusing.

Anne has famously had a difficult relationship with the press, who have accused her of being sulky and bad-tempered. She always kept the press at an arm’s length and got irritated when they took too many photographs of her at equestrian competitions or asked her questions about her personal life. One particular incident that irritated the press and, according to royal reporter Harry Arnold, made them “go for her” was how she dealt with her engagement announcement. Anne decided that she wanted to keep the timing of her announcement in her own hands, so kept it from the press by refusing to tell her press office or even, apparently, the Queen herself.

Mr Arnold claimed he was told by Anne’s press officer that she would not get engaged “today, tomorrow or next week either” – and two days later the engagement was announced. He told 2002 Channel 4 documentary ‘The Real Princess Anne’: “That makes the press pretty cross, because they’re simply being lied to.” However, it is especially unusual for Anne to have a bad relationship with Mr Gavin, given how good his relationships were with the rest of the Royal Family. He worked for decades taking pictures of everyone from the Queen Mother to Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.