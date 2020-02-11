Royal fury: Palace speaks out amid claim Kim Kardashian’s firm is helping Meghan and Harry

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are being back by Kim Kardashian’s endorsement firm, it has been claimed.

Sheeraz Inc. posted on Instagram that is was “now taking appearance and endorsement requests” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, according to The Sun, Buckingham Palace say the claims are “categorically untrue”. This, despite the fact the firm’s original post remained on Instagram.

The couple made headlines across the globe after they announced they would be stepping away from senior Royal Family life in January. Since the announcement, claims have been made by experts and insiders as to what their next move may be. Meghan and Harry confirmed their intentions to spend time both in North America and the UK following the split. Sheeraz Inc. looks after clients such as Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez.

The firm works throughout the US, Asia and Europe. Its post read: “Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal. “Sheeraz, Inc clients from Middle East, India, US and Asia can send us official offers and we will take them directly to their representatives.” A royal insider told The Sun: “It this happens, it will raise a few eyebrows at Buckingham Palace.

“It is not quite what the Queen imagined when she granted Harry and Meghan the freedom to cut loose from the family and pursue their own careers.” It comes after Harry’s brother Prince William delivered an emotional speech as he closed this year’s BAFTA awards, calling for great diversity within the film industry. The Duke of Cambridge urged those in the industry to consider greater diversity before joking about whether he should be “proud or slightly alarmed” over how many of the night’s winners “have portrayed members of my own family”. William, who has been BAFTA president for 10 years, also reflected upon the “exceptional film-making” that made up this year’s nominations.