Royal fury: Pictures revealing angry spat between Charles and Diana exposed

PRINCESS DIANA and Prince Charles were known to have a rocky marriage, but recently unearthed photographs reveal a furious exchange between the two over the Prince of Wales’s car.

Diana and Charles wed in 1981, but split acrimoniously in 1992. Although Diana maintained she never wanted to get a divorce, the consistent sniping between the couple forced the Queen to push them to make the split official in 1996. However, even before the public were aware of the cracks in their marriage, the frosty relationship between the two was captured in many photographs of the famous couple.

Unearthed archive photographs reveal a blow-by-blow account of a vicious public spat between the two in 1987 – after only six years of marriage. The photographs, captured by Kent Gavin, were captioned: “Princess Diana sitting on the bonnet of Prince Charles’ cherished J reg Aston Martin car as they attend a polo match at Smiths Lawn, Windsor, after a day at Ascot races. “The car was given to him by the Queen for a 21st birthday present. “The incident led to an argument as he snapped at her to get off the car.” The photograph, snapped June 16, 1987, is part of a series of four. In the later three, Charles can be seen examining the bodywork in the next photograph to check for damage, while Diana hides a smile.

According to People magazine back in 1987, the car is a “1970 Aston Martin convertible” and worth an astonishing $80,000 at the time (approximately £140,000 today). The reporter explained: “No sooner had Di dismounted than Charles began inspecting for dents. “The Princess, not wholly repentant, stood by, unamused. “Fortunately for her, the auto was unscathed. “After Charles departed happily to play polo, Di plopped herself on the car, albeit somewhat gingerly, crossed her endless gams and smiling innocently.”

However the report also pointed out that only two days later Charles “damaged the car himself in a minor accident in Windsor”. The incident resulted in a dent, scuff marks all down the side of the car and a large repair bill. Prince of Wales continued to use the same Aston Martin throughout his relationship with Camilla too. He has been pictured driving her around in the car years after Diana would accompany him in the passenger seat – however he has since made a key change to the car.

According to The Telegraph in 2018, Charles sought a new way to make his favourite vehicle environmentally friendly – he insisted it should be run on surplus English white wine. He explained how he persuaded the engineers at the car firm to change the fuel source. Speaking in 2018, Charles said: “They discovered they could run it on surplus English white wine, but also I hadn’t realised that they had mixed whey into it too.