Royal health update: Norway King speaks out on health issues after hospital admission

THE KING of Norway has spoken about his health problems for the first time since he was admitted to hospital in January.

King Harald was taken to hospital on January 8 in Oslo after he reported experiencing “dizziness” but “no serious illness” was found. It had been expected he would remain under observation for a few days but ended up staying longer.

King Harald, 82, was released on January 15 and returned home. The palace cancelled two weeks of his official duties when he was admitted. A palace statement said: “His Majesty King Harald was today discharged from the national hospital. The king is still on sick leave.” Crown Prince Haakon assumed royal duties while the king was on sick leave.

Speaking at a refugee aid headquarters in Oslo a week after his father was admitted to hospital Crown Prince Haakon said: “I thank you for your thoughtfulness. “The king is in recovery, we expect him to be home from the hospital during this week. “After the conditions, he is fine. He was dizzy and unwell, which is why he was admitted to the hospital. “It has been difficult in recent weeks. We try as best we can to take care of each other.”

King Harald opened up about his health problems at a prize-giving event on Tuesday, February 4. The monarch was presenting awards at the National Association for Public Health Research Prizes. At the event, King Harald made a brief comment about his illness. When asked by how his health was, King Harald replied smiling: “Things are going better and better.”

One of the prize-winners, Professor Ulrik Wisloff, gave a lecture at the ceremony. The topic of his speech centred around the reduced likelihood of older people getting heart disease if they exercise intensely for one hour a week. Sensing an opportunity, a TV reporter asked King Harald whether he would be doing more exercise in future. King Harald saw the funny side of the question and replied with laughter.

King Harald appeared in public on February 2 for the first time since his illness and the death of Ari Behn on Christmas Day. Mr Behn was married to King Harald’s daughter Princess Martha Louise until they divorced in 2017. Mr Behn, 47, died by suicide after cancelling plans to visit his family over Christmas. His funeral on January 3 was attended by his three children Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11.