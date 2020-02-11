Royal heartbreak: Kate in devastating confession on why she was moved to tears at BAFTAs

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge, revealed her “heartbreak” after witnessing an award-winning documentary that discussed the plight of youngsters in Syria.

The royal was with her husband Prince William at Sunday night’s BAFTA awards. During the event, the heartfelt For Sama collected the gong for best documentary. It follows a child born in Aleppo during the horror of the 2011 uprising.

At the ceremony, Kate admitted the film had “left her heartbroken”. According to the Mirror, the Duchess tried to find the film’s director Waad al Kateab to talk to her. It was reported Kate said: “My boy is a similar age to Sama. “You are a great inspiration for every woman.”

The Duchess called the film “amazing” and that she was “so engaged” with its content. The Mirror reports that Waad said she was “speechless” after the royal encounter. Upon accepting the award, Waad added: “We shouldn’t be here. “In 2016, we were in a basement in a hospital when we heard the shelling of the bombs all around us.

“I thought I should bury my footage in case we didn’t make it – it needed to be saved. “There are still bombings of 3.5million civilians. “They should hear Britain will not let that happen again.” The film is also nominated for an Academy Award.