Royal heartbreak: Meghan’s father admits ‘jealousy’ over Charles in moment he WON’T forget

THOMAS MARKLE is seen for the first time visibly fighting back tears, as he candidly discusses his envy at Prince Charles on his daughter’s wedding day, in a revealing new Channel 5 documentary that aired last night.

It is usually considered the proudest day in a father’s life when he is able to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day, however, Mr Markle, a former television lighting director, was unable to experience that opportunity due to his ongoing health issues. The Duke of Cornwall took his place at the last minute, smiling as he walked a radiant Meghan down the aisle to her waiting knight in shining armour Prince Harry. Unfortunately, Mr Markle was only able to witness the fairytale Windsor wedding on his “little television set” while he lay on the couch of his sate house.

Mr Markle confessed: “I couldn’t go back to my house because there were press there. “I stayed at a little safe house and I watched the wedding on a little television set while lying on the couch.” The heartbreaking revelations from Mr Markle, have ignited a mixed response on Twitter. One user said: “I’d give anything to have my Dad back even for just a day. Meghan’s treatment of her Dad is the biggest truth of her personality. She’s no humanitarian. All those religions she adopted with each marriage yet none taught her forgiveness.”

A second responded: “#ThomasMarkle appears 2b milking as much publicity from his daughter as he can get. Is that right he got £15k for this? Meghan wanted him at her wedding, bought him new suit/new shoes, she then contacted him 20 times but he didn’t respond due to illness he says. He has no dignity “ A third waded in: “Don’t even need to watch the whole of this documentary. #MeghanMarkle is a cold-hearted self-centered woman. I give her & #PrinceHarry 5 years tops. Poor #ThomasMarkle” While a fourth claimed; “Most parents would do anything to protect their children. This interview is not the act of a loving father. Shame on you Thomas. #MeghanMarkel #ThomasMarkle” As the interview continued on Mr Markle described how Meghan was a beautiful bride on her wedding day and his deep regret that he could not be there.

“My daughter looked beautiful, I wished I could have been there with her. I was certainly appreciative that Charles was there walking her down the aisle.” Although Mr Markle was thankful for the Duke of Cornwall stepping in, he still finds it painful to recall that particular memory. “I was jealous of him, I really wanted to do that. I’ll admit that I cried a little bit about that. To this day I can’t forget about that moment.” Mr. Markle was married to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in 1979 – but they divorced in 1987. During this time he worked as a former television lighting director on iconic US shows including Married with Children and General Hospital.

On May 16, 2018, it was reported Mr Markle had undergone “successful” surgery and was “alert and coherent” following the procedure. On May 17, 2018, Kensington Palace issued a statement on behalf of Meghan Markle confirming her father would not be attending the royal wedding. On May 31, 2018, The Sun revealed that Meghan has made a series of anxious phone calls to her dad checking on his progress as he recovers from surgery. Speaking to Good Morning Britain on June 18 Mr Markle said he had “absolutely wanted” to walk Meghan down the aisle, before discussing his first-ever conversation with his future son-in-law.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun on Sunday, Mr Markle spoke in July 2018 about how he believed his daughter was masking the pressure of being part of the Royal Family. According to The Sun, the 74-year-old also expressed a fear he could die soon and that it was the longest he and Meghan had gone without speaking. The controversy comes after a turbulent two weeks for the Sussex’s as they announced plans to step down as senior royals and no longer use their HRH titles.