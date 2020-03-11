Royal heartbreak: Prince Harry makes devastating army confession – ‘It made me so proud’

PRINCE HARRY made a devastating appearance as he carried out one of his final appearances with wife Meghan Markle before they stand down as senior members of the Royal Family later this month.

The couple were seen at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, the first time the two had been spotted together since they made their bombshell announcement in January. At the event, Harry met with military veterans and chatted to them ahead of the awards. The ceremony recognises the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.

And during his speech to the gathered delegates, Prince Harry dropped an emotional confession about his time spent in the military. He told the audience: “Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. “Once served, always serving! “Leaving the military and hanging up your uniform is – we know – an incredibly hard thing to do…unless of course it’s blue in colour…

“It can take time and effort to recognise the fact that it is something that happened to you, rather than something that’s wrong with you – so please don’t ever forget that.” Harry and Meghan are due to take up residence in North America after they formally stood down on March 31. He has also been proud of his military history, having served on tours to Afghanistan. The Duke of Sussex continued: “I feel lucky to be able to count myself as one of you; and am deeply proud to have served among you as Captain Wales.

“A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.” He added: “You have all had to demonstrate physical and mental strength that I doubt you even realised you had. Never underestimate what your actions, your choices and your resilience means to others. “You should all be tremendously proud of what you’ve achieved and the positive service you continue to provide to so many. “To see you guys excelling and uplifting others while doing it makes me incredibly proud and grateful to all of you – because you don’t have to do it, you choose to do it.”