Royal heartbreak: Princess Diana was ‘emotionally involved’ with photographer

PRINCESS DIANA was “emotionally involved” with a royal photographer, according to a biographer.

Royal expert Anthony Holden explained that cameraman Kent Gavin found it difficult when Camilla Parker Bowles essentially replaced Diana in Prince Charles’ life, because of how he felt about the Princess of Wales. Mr Gavin has worked with the Royal Family for decades and had an especially good connection with Diana. Mr Holden told 2013 Amazon Prime documentary ‘Royalty Close Up: The Photography of Kent Gavin’ that Mr Gavin would have been “fed up” about Camilla, but also conflicted because he admired Charles.

He said: “I think when Camilla replaced Diana’s in Charles’ life many of the photographers, like many of the writers, had their own personal views. “I think Gavin had been quite emotionally involved with Diana and was probably quite fed up about this. “But presumably he also wanted Charles, who he admires, to be happy. “But you really have to keep your personal feelings out of the way, and your emotions, and just get on with the job – and it’s a good story!”

This was echoed in Mr Gavin’s own words as he reflected on the situation. He recalled how he felt when he was asked to photograph Charles and Camilla’s 2005 wedding in Windsor. The photographer said: “I got emotionally moved in fact when I was asked by the editor to go and photograph the wedding of Charles and Camilla. “My thoughts at that time were thinking how sad it is – and was – that that marriage went wrong.

“But you couldn’t help but think, you know, I still like the Prince of Wales, he is a brilliant man. “So I can understand if he loved this woman, which he obviously did – and did at the time when he married Diana, which is the sad part – I thought ‘let him get on with his life’.” He added that, to be fair to Charles, there was a royal precedent for marriage breakdown and failure. Mr Gavin pointed out that even as far back as Henry VIII, royal marriages were fraught – indeed the Tudor King had six wives, two of whom he beheaded, one of whom he divorced and another with whom he annulled the marriage.

It has happened in modern day too – Charles’ sister Anne got divorced in 1992 and his brother Andrew got divorced in the same year he did. Just this year it was announced Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips is getting divorced, as is the Queen’s nephew, the Earl of Snowdon. Mr Gavin said: “I mean, let’s be fair, looking at royal history, I mean going back to Henry VIII, we all know what he did with his wives. “Everything’s just moved on at a fast pace and it’s never stopped since.

“And other members of the Royal Family have had bad marriages and it gone wrong. And he’s so happy now!” However, he acknowledged that the War of the Wales’s and Charles’ divorce has affected the prince’s popularity ratings. The public loved Princess Diana and felt for her desperately during the whole process and, especially with her dying in such a tragic way, people are going to hold a grudge against Charles and Camilla. Mr Gavin added: “The problem with Charles is that, simply, the marriage went wrong with Diana.