Royal heartbreak: Princess Martha Louise returns to Instagram for first time since tragedy

Norwegian Princess Martha Louise has returned to social media after keeping a low-profile following the death of her ex-husband Ari Behn, who took his own life on Christmas Day last year. This is the first time the Princess, who has daughters Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah with Ari, has showed herself out in public since the funeral on January 3.

But on Tuesday morning, Princess Martha Louise appeared in a photo on her boyfriend Shaman Durek Verrett’s Instagram account. The couple were seen smiling next to celebrity James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly. The caption read: “Spending time with my creative friends and family @vanderjames @vanderkimberly @princessmarthalouise aka @iam_marthalouise is the best in the world. “There is so much power when connecting with visionary souls.

“So much love in this fun bunch. Tribe, tag your inspirational friends and tell them thank you. “The people who inspire us should always be loved and supported. “I love you everyone you are the light of lights.” Fans of the royal couple were quick to express their delight of Princess Martha Louise’s return to social media.

One wrote: “I missed Martha Louise so much. Happy to see her and you [Verrett] together again.” The Norwegian Royal Palace confirmed the news Mr Behn, the husband of Princess Martha Luise and father of her three children, had taken his own life on Christmas Day. Shortly after, King Harald V of Norway, Princess Martha Louise’s father, said: “It is with great sadness that the Queen and I have received the message of Ari Behn’s passing. “Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him.

“We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their dear father, and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who now have lost their dear son and brother. Geir Hakonsund, Mr Behn’s manager, said on behalf of his family: “It is with sadness in our hearts that we, the closest relatives of Ari Behn, announce today that he has taken his life. We ask for respect for our privacy in the coming time.” Mr Behn married the Norwegian Princess in May 2002 and welcomed three daughters. The couple divorced in 2017, but the Royal Court announced the couple would have joint custody of their three daughters.