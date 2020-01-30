Royal heartbreak: The devastating reason Meghan Markle skipped the Sandringham summit

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry did not join together for the Sandringham summit that took place Monday to discuss the future of the Sussexes as they step down as senior royals.

Instead, Meghan decided to rely on her husband to get their point across as she flew back to Canada where the pair are planning to live a new “financially independent” life away from the monarchy. A source said: “In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for the Duchess to join.”

It appears that she didn’t feel the need to appear in person at the crisis talks hosted by the Queen. The Queen’s statement released Monday revealed that “constructive discussions” were had and that she is “entirely supportive” of Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties. The statement detailed the Sussexes bid for financial independence, before going on to suggest their next move going forward. It continued: “Harry and Meghan’s have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.” Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter noted that with the Queen referring to Meghan and Prince Harry by their first name, it could mean the couple will lose their royal titles. She tweeted: “I do think it was very striking, particularly in a statement from the Queen. “Are they having to give up their titles? This would be an indication they are.”

Observers have remarked how the Queen has used particularly emotive language in the statement, including royal author Penny Junor. She said: “I think it’s a positive statement. It sounds friendly and warm, the way the Queen talks about family so much. “It read to me like a grandmother talking about the family.” Although the Queen has remarked that she wished Meghan and Prince Harry would remain “full-time working Members of the Royal Family” it seems that she has resolved to let them go.

It is said the Queen is “crushed” over her grandson’s decision to leave the firm for a new life. Meghan who had been rumoured to join the summit from Vancouver via conference call was reportedly barred after fears that others could be listening in. An insider said: “This was a highly confidential family discussion, not a conference call.” It’s also expected that Charles will put a stop to his youngest son having access to unlimited funds, although he knows that Prince Harry will rely on Duchy of Cornwall to meet family bills.

The financial controversy comes after the pair made a brazen proclamation on there brand new Sussexroyal.com website that was launched last week in a bid to make them international stars. The royal couple stated on the site that they are “internationally protected people” and are entitled to bodyguards wherever they go. However, maybe the Sussexes had second thoughts about the bold claim after it was swiftly removed hours later from the site. Meanwhile, anger over there demands to maintain bodyguards at the cost of the taxpayer has continued to mount.