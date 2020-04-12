Royal Never Give Up win ESL One LA China bracket

Royal Never Give Up finished their unbeaten run with the ESL One Los Angeles Online’s China brace with a 3-1 victory over Newbee on Sunday in the Grand Finals.

Royal Never Give Up won all 5 of their group stage matches before posting a 2-1 triumph over EHOME on Thursday to progress to the Grand Finals.

On Sunday, Royal Never Give Up emerged triumphant in the initial two maps prior to dropping the third in 32 minutes. They rebounded, nonetheless, to win the final map in 29 minutes to claim the triumph in the six-team, $55,000 China bracket.

Newbee progressed to the Grand Final by rallying to a 2-1 sway EHOME in the Losers’ Round 2 earlier on Sunday. After going down the very first map in 40 mins, Newbee evened the suit by taking the 2nd in 27 mins before calling for just over 36 minutes to win the third.

The coronavirus pandemic forced coordinators to transform the Dota 2 event right into an online-only occasion, and also in doing so, the tournament was split into 5 areas: China, Southeast Asia, South America, North America as well as Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States.

Instead than one champion being crowned at the end of the occasion, each area will certainly have its own champ. The 16-team, $200,000 Europe/CIS competitors opened up play on Saturday, while the various other 4 areas have actually been in activity every one of recently.

The Southeast Asia, South America and North America regions each featured four teams completing for a $40,000 prize swimming pool. The first-place group in each of those areas moved right to the final, with the second- and third-place groups contesting for the various other final berth.

— Field Level Media