Royal news: What’s next for Harry and Meghan? Everything we know so far

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle announced they were “stepping back” as senior frontline royals. So what is next for Harry and Meghan?

Via a statement from Buckingham Palace, the Queen has outlined some of the details of Harry and Meghan’s role within the Royal Family. Here’s everything we know so far about the couple’s future.

What will Harry and Meghan be called? A statement released by Buckingham Palace said Harry and Meghan will no longer use their His and Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles. This is because the couple will no longer be representing the Crown on royal engagements. The pair will keep their titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Where will Harry and Meghan live? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be dividing their time between the UK and North America, widely believed to be Canada. Their UK home will continue to be Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and it has been confirmed the couple will pay rent on the property. Frogmore cost the taxpayer some £2.4million to renovate, and Harry and Meghan say they now intend to pay the money back.

How will Meghan and Harry be financed? Once entitled to the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant for expenses such as administration and travel, the Duke and Duchess are no longer entitled to this income. On their official Sussex Royal website, the Sussexes said they “value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing.” Although it has not yet been confirmed, it is believed Prince Charles will continue to provide some income to his son via the Duchy of Cornwall. As Prince of Wales, Charles has used the Duchy to finance both himself and his two sons.

While the exact figure is unknown, the Duke and Duchess also have wealth of their own. Meghan earned a considerable amount as an actress, famously playing the role of Rachel Zane in over a hundred episodes of Suits, where she reportedly received around £37,000 per episode. Prince Harry is thought to have inherited most of his money from his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Queen Mother. Prince Harry also earned a salary as a British Army officer.

Will Harry have to give up his military titles? Prince Harry served in Afghanistan, leaving the Army in 2015. Harry is currently the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines, which is considered a very important role. Harry will have to let go of this role as he steps away from royal duties, but will continue to support various patronages associated with the military.

Can Harry and Meghan ever change their minds? The Queen has made it clear Harry and Meghan will remain important members of the Royal Family following their decision. The Queen said in a statement: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.” She added: “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.” The door could be open for Harry and Meghan to return during the Queen’s reign or indeed under the reign of Harry’s father Charles. The Duke and Duchess have also expressed in another statement “everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty”, so only time will tell if the pair will ever seek a return to royal life to serve the Crown.

