Royal outrage: Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas makes brutal dig at Royal Family ‘bulls**t’

Thomas Markle revealed the story behind his fall out with daughter Meghan Markle to Channel 5. The Duchess of Sussex’s father hit out at Prince Harry and the Royal Family. He accused them of spreading “bulls**t” about Meghan’s family life.

In an interview with the BBC, Prince Harry described the royals as the “family Meghan had never had”. Mr Markle shot back: “When I heard Harry say that she’s getting the family she never had, that was an insult. “That was bulls**t. “Bottom line is she’s had two excellent families. She’s had family on Doria’s side and family on my side.”

He continued: “They’ve all been loving and they’ve all come together at holidays together. “She’s been supported by everybody. “Matter of fact, I would think that family she never had that she’s getting now is a lot stiffer than the one that she’s left. “Goodbye, Harry, that doesn’t work for me.”

He also told the Channel 5 documentary: “When they got married they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the Royals and to represent the Royals. And it would be foolish for them not to. “This is one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. “They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby… they shouldn’t be doing this.”