Royal peacekeeper: Kate plans secret touching gesture for Meghan and Harry

KATE, Duchess of Cambridge, will make sure her first public meeting with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry goes “as smoothly as possible” not to let the Duke of Sussex leave “on a sour note”, a royal expert claimed.

Kate is well aware her first public meeting in months with Meghan and Harry will be looked under the magnifying glass and she wants to make sure she will not give any reason to speak about a rift, a royal expert said. Kate and Prince William will join the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan and Harry at Westminster Abbey on Monday to attend the Commonwealth service.

And the Duchess of Cambridge, knowing this is one of the most important events in the royal diary, will likely do the utmost to maintain the focus on the monarch and the Commonwealth. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine: “Kate knows the spotlight is always on them and she doesn’t like any stories about the rift. “We’re likely to see her embrace Meghan as she has at previous events.

“Kate is also very fond of Harry, so she won’t want him leaving on a sour note, and will do her best to make sure things go as smoothly as possible.” Ms Nicholl conceded it is unlikely Meghan and Harry will meet Kate and William in private due to their packed diaries. She continued: “In private, I don’t think there will have been a huge amount of contact between the Cambridges and the Sussexes since Harry and Meghan left for Canada.

“The time difference and the fact that Kate and William are busier than ever at the moment will have made that difficult.” Kate and William recently returned from a successful three-day tour to Ireland, the first visit abroad carried out by members of the Royal Family after Brexit. And the UK’s decision to leave the European Union was at the centre of one of the most powerful speeches ever delivered by Prince William, who urged on Wednesday evening to strengthen the bond between Ireland and the UK during these ever-changing times.

The Duchess of Cambridge will also host a reception for one of her most beloved patronages, Place2Be, at Buckingham Palace on Monday night. Meghan and Harry, on the other hand, are carrying out their final engagements as senior royals, conducting both public and private visits. Meghan visited the National Theatre, one of her four patronages, on Wednesday. She was also spotted visiting a school in east London, taking parents and pupils by surprise.

Tonight, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival. The Commonwealth service on Monday is believed to be the last-ever event Meghan and Harry will carry out as senior royals, as they are to step down as full-time working members of the family at the end of the month. Ms Nicholl highlighted how poignant has been the Queen’s decision to invite the couple back to the UK for this occasion. She said: “This is a very important key date in the Queen’s calendar, and one that is crucial to her.