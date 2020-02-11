Royal rejection: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash in Canada

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle will be starting their new life outside of the Royal Family this coming spring. But how might the couple’s dreams already have been quashed?

The countdown to Megxit is on and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will begin their new lives away from the Royal Family this coming Spring. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they intend to split their time between the UK and North America. But how have Canadian’s reacted to the news of the Sussex couple moving to their homeland?

How do Canadians feel about Harry and Meghan? According to the latest poll from Nanos Research, 77 percent of Canadians said they would not want to pay for Harry and Meghan’s security arrangements. The couple have resided in Canada since before US Thanksgiving in October, but now they are facing mounting backlash over who should pay for their security measures. The poll found that 77 percent of Canadians do not believe their taxes should be used to pay for the couple’s £7.6million a year security arrangements, because they are not in Canada as representatives of the Queen.

Only 23 percent of the 1,003 Canadians polled, either in person or via phone calls, only 23 percent supported using their taxes for the Sussex security arrangements. Those who gave an affirmative answer were further divided into two categories. In total, 10 percent of respondents said they were happy with Canadian taxpayers covering part of the costs of the security and four percent said they were unsure. Canadian authorities have hinted that discussions are ongoing about who should cover these costs once Harry and Meghan have officially left the royal family.

The Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer commented on the shocking poll. He tweeted: “People in other parts of the world are happy to express their admiration for the Royal Family until they are asked to pay for them. “What will US citizens think if the Sussexes end up settling in California eventually?”

An earlier poll from Research Co found that 33 percent of people wanted an elected head of state, while 31 wanted to keep a monarchy. The poll of 1,000 people also revealed republican sentiment is stronger in French-speaking Quebec where 53 percent said they wanted a republic. President of Research Co Mario Canseco said: “Canadians who voted for the Conservative Party in the last federal election are significantly more likely to endorse the monarchy (41 percent), while those who supported the New Democratic Party in 2015 express a preference for an elected head of state (42 percent). “Liberal voters are almost evenly divided when asked about this issue.”

Across the country, the poll showed 56 percent of residents expect Canada to be “definitely” or “probably” a monarchy in 20 years time. By comparison, 23 percent of the Canadians polled said they “definitely” or “probably” thought the country would have an elected head of state by that time. But despite this strong Republican interest across Canada, Prince Harry had a very strong favourable rating in Canada with 70 percent of people endorsing him, making him the third most popular behind the Queen and Prince William at 71 percent. Comparatively, Meghan was also popular with a 60 percent approval rating, making her the fifth most popular. This comes behind Kate, Duchess of Cambridge at 60 percent, but ahead of Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at 54, 43 and 32 percent respectively.

Currently, Harry and Meghan spend around £600,000 a year on security. Estimates suggest this figure would soar to around £1million ($1.7m) per year if the couple moved abroad, which accounts for prize increases for additional overtime, travel and accommodation costs – and it is possible this figure would rise year on year. According to the Times, the cost of flights or protection officers rose from £3.47m in 2016 to 2017 to £4.62m in 2018 2019. Hotel stays increased from £1.12m in 2016 to 2017 to more than £2m in 2017 to 2018. New estimates suggest Meghan and Harry’s security could cost taxpayers in Canada and the UK between £3million and £6million a year.