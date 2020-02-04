Royal relocation: Could THIS be Meghan and Harry’s new dream home?

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have reunited in Canada after their split from the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to split their time between the UK and North America so could these multi-million-pound properties be Meghan and Harry’s new dream home?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will retain their UK family home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and agreed to pay back the £2.4 million of taxpayers money used to refurbish it. But they’ll need a home in North America.

The Sussexes spent Christmas in Canada with their eight-month-old son Archie and clearly enjoyed the country enough to continue spending time there. The couple are back together there now after weeks apart. In that time Harry ironed out his and his wife’s role within the Royal Family after discussions with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William at Sandringham. He flew out to Vancouver Island to reunite with his family once he completed his latest royal engagements.

To help the Sussexes choose their North American home, online estate agent Rightmove drew up a shortlist. On the list is a contemporary waterfront retreat in Nova Scotia, off Canada’s east coast. It was once a Second World War observation tower strategically positioned to guard Halifax Harbour so may resonate with Prince Harry, who had a career in the military. The four-bedroom home is priced at £2.2m and is described as “a modern masterpiece of concrete, steel, stone and glass”.

The cliffside house is certainly unique and is nestled in a picture-perfect location where coastal barrens give way to rugged granite cliffs on the shore of the Atlantic. Among its standout features is an ocean view infinity pool, a private roof deck with a hot tub and wood-burning fireplace and marble walls. The 6,790 sq ft property is located on a private 2.7-acre estate that includes 550 ft of rugged oceanfront bordering 1,800 acres of Crown Land. This property is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Supercity Realty;

Should the Sussexes prefer warmer climes then where better to retire than Miami, Florida. The £5.6m oceanfront apartment overlooking the beach is a three-bedroom property in the Porsche Design Tower, complete with an 831 sq ft balcony. Its residents can enjoy a private restaurant with a chic lounge bar surveying the skyline, a sunset terrace with spa tubs, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and even a VIP cinema. The quirkiest feature of the 3,415 sq ft flat is its robotic car lift for the private sky garage, which is separated from the living room by a large glass wall.

Residents drive into the cylinder where a turntable spins the car towards the lift doors. With the car in position, the doors open and a skid slides underneath, locks around the wheels and pulls the car into the lift. The tower is 95 percent sold out, so privacy may be an issue for the Sussexes should they prefer to keep a low profile. This property is listed for sale with Sphere Estates; .