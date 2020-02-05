Royal replacement: Who is Lady Louise? Young royal tipped to take over Meghan’s royal role

THE QUEEN has agreed to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wish to step back from their royal roles. So who is Lady Louise, and could she step in?

In an unprecedented move earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their plans to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and begin a new life with their son, Archie. Last weekend, the Queen announced she had approved a “constructive and supportive way forward” for the Sussexes, and the family are now beginning their new lives in Canada.

While the Royal Family begins to adjust to the void left behind by Meghan and Harry’s absence, some have questioned which members of The Firm might step into their shoes. Some experts have suggested the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sofie, Countess of Wessex, could step up, along with their children. The Countess of Wessex is known to have a close and personal relationship with the Queen, and some believe it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if she was asked to prepare her family for a more active royal role. According to Royal Central’s Lydia Starbuck, Sophie “doesn’t shy away from a challenge”. Ms Starbuck also noted that Sophie and Edward’s 16-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor has attended some royal engagements with her parents, a clue Lady Louise Windsor could be preparing for a bigger role within the Royal Family.

So who is Lady Louise? Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor was born on November 8, 2003. She is the Queen’s seventh-born grandchild and 13th in the line of succession to the British throne. She has a younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, born on December 17, 2007. While blossoming Lady Louise has just celebrated the milestone of her 16th birthday, her life started on a bumpier note.

The Countess of Wessex, who was 38 at the time, went into labour prematurely at the Wessex family home at Bagshot Park, Surrey. She and was rushed to Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey by ambulance, and delivered baby Louise at 11.32pm. Lady Louise was delivered via emergency Caesarean section due to placental abruption, which caused severe blood loss to both Louise and her mother. Louise weighed just 4lbs 9oz (2 kg) at the time of her birth.

The little one was transferred to a neonatal unit in St George’s Hospital, Tooting, London, as a precaution. Her mother remained at Frimley Park until she was well enough to be discharged, on 23 November 2003. Prince Edward was in Mauritius at the time and missed the unexpected birth, as little Louise was only due in December. He rushed home to be with his family as soon as he heard the news.

After a few weeks of recovery, the family finally announced the baby’s name and the Queen give her the title ‘Lady Louise Windsor’. But little Louise’s problems didn’t end there, and it soon emerged she had been born with an eye condition called esotropia. She underwent an operation to correct the condition in January 2006, aged two, but it was unsuccessful. In late 2013, aged, ten, she underwent further treatment and her vision was corrected.

Speaking to the Sunday Express in 2015, Sophie said: “Premature babies can often have squints because the eyes are the last thing in the baby package to really be finalised. “Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny and it takes time to correct it. “You’ve got to make sure one eye doesn’t become more dominant than the other but she’s fine now – her eyesight is perfect.” Despite a rocky start to life, the young royal is now thriving and living life to the fullest. Like her grandmother, Lady Louise is a huge fan of horses. She has been pictured showing off her equestrian skills, competing in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers.

