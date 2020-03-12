Royal return: How Meghan Markle is done being ‘wife of a prince’ – ‘Star in own right’

MEGHAN MARKLE has caused ripples of excitement among royal fans as she returned to the UK this week and has undertaken royal engagements.

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance on Thursday attending an awards event by the side of her husband. On Friday she visited London’s National Theatre, where she is a royal patron. Express.co.uk spoke to a body language expert about the key signs Meghan has given away about her position on royal life and her hopes for the future.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their intention to leave the Royal Family in January. In a bombshell Instagram post, the couple revealed their intention to step back from their senior roles to carve out a new life for themselves. The Queen agreed to allow them to leave their positions but said she would have preferred them to retain their roles. Harry and Meghan had expressed a desire to keep the Sussex Royal brand name, however, the Queen and other senior officials said this would be “untenable”.

After March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially leave the Royal Family and enter a 12-month transition period. During the transition period and in the future the couple will: No longer formally represent the Queen at events.

No longer receive public funds for their work.

No longer actively use their HRH titles.

With just weeks left before their departure date, the couple are currently undertaking their last round of engagements. The couple’s remaining commitments include: Attending the Mountbatten Music Festival.

An International Women’s Day tribute (details as yet unknown).

Attending the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the couple’s appearance at Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday, March 5 and spoke to Express.co.uk about her thoughts on how the couple are handling these final weeks. She said: “One thing that seemed very obvious from Meghan’s body language last night was that returning to the UK as a gleaming, glossy A-lister produced heightened levels of confidence and enjoyment of the cameras and the press. “She eye-connected with the cameras and produced a wide, red carpet smile as she walked into the venue and the iconic pose of her smiling widely and directly at Harry as they threw one another besotted grins of delight and excitement looked like a still from the pages of Vogue, or Hello!.”

However, Ms James added she was able to discern subtle signs which showed Meghan was tired of royal duties. But she added that she believed these indicators revealed how Meghan was ready to begin her new life. She said: “Meghan always projected confident body language. “But these latest signals suggest she might feel back in the zone, especially now that she’s appearing as a star in her own right, rather than the wife of a royal prince.”