Royal reunion: When will Prince Harry and Prince William meet?

THE ROYAL FAMILY will fracture at the end of March this year, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to depart their senior roles for Canada, where they will scratch out new careers as private citizens. When will Prince Harry and Prince William meet again?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will finally withdraw from the Royal Family this month, as they leave the UK for Canada as private citizens. Before they do so, however, they have some final engagements to conduct under the crown, one of which will see them reconnect with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

When will Prince Harry and William meet? Prince Harry and Meghan took off for Canada after they announced their forthcoming royal departure, and they have split their time between North America and the UK since. The couple has made their home on the idyllic Vancouver Island with their son, baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten. Their 5,000-mile distance means the couple has rarely had the chance to meet with the rest of their family, but an opportunity is coming up next week.

Prince Harry and Meghan have briefly returned to the UK to complete their final engagements on behalf of the Royal Family. The Prince arrived ahead of the Duchess of Sussex on February 28, and Meghan arrived today, allegedly without baby Archie in tow. The couple’s first scheduled joint appearance is tonight, when they will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards. Next week on March 9, where they will join the rest of the Royal Family at a Westminster Abbey Commonwealth Day service.

Amongst Royal Family members at the event will be Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Royal author Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine the Cambridge’s would not harbour any ill will against the Sussexes on their reunion. Ms Nicholls said Kate would “embrace” the Duchess of Sussex as they meet again, despite rumours of a feud between the “Fab Four”. She said: “Kate knows the spotlight is always on them and she doesn’t like any stories about the rift.”

“We’re likely to see her embrace Meghan as she has at previous events.” “Kate is also very fond of Harry, so she won’t want him leaving on a sour note, and will do her best to make sure things go as smoothly as possible.” Although the couples will likely happily reunite on Monday, the split comes with an underlying sadness for Prince William. The Prince has previously lamented he and his brother are “separate entities” despite their closeness growing up.

He said he would continue to support Prince Harry, however. According to the Sunday Times, the Duke told a friend: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities. “I’m sad about that. “All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. “I want everyone to play on the same team.”

