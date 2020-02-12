Royal reveal: How THIS law says Union flag MUST fly for Prince Andrew’s birthday – Why?

THE ROYAL FAMILY have many privileges, but how is one law ensuring that Prince Andrew will see the Union Jack fly in his honour despite public uproar?

The Royal Family have seen three members step down from royal life in less than a year, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry followed a couple of months after Prince Andrew’s resignation. Prince Andrew stepped down in November 2019 following criticism of his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew’s birthday will take place later this month, and the Union flag will fly in his honour. The decision to fly the flag has now caused a public stir. Prince Andrew is the Queen and Prince Philip’s second-oldest son and third child. He was second in line to the throne at the time of his birth, but is now eighth in line, while his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are ninth and 10th respectively. In his early life, he undertook military service and served during the Falklands War. In 2001 he retired from the Active List of the Navy and began working more closely with the Royal Family. However, the Duke of York stepped back from royal duties in November following backlash about his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew will turn 60 years old on February 19 and he is one of 10 members of the Royal Family who enjoy the privilege of seeing the Union flag fly on Government buildings on his birthday. The other royals who enjoy this privilege are the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge. However, after Prince Andrew’s decision to step back from royal life amid the Epstein controversy, the policy of flying Union flags on royal birthdays is being re-examined.

Downing Street said it is now reviewing the policy in the light of his decision to step back from official duties. Each year, the government issues a list of designated flag days to all authorities. There are 20 flag days in total and although not all councils in England, Scotland and Wales are obliged to follow it, traditionally councils do tend to comply. An email reminder was recently sent to councils from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. Downing Street said the matter was being looked into after critics branded the reminder “crass and offensive”.

However, shockingly Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where designated flag days are enshrined in law. Therefore Northern Ireland will have to fly the Union Jack on Prince Andrew’s birthday, even if they did not want to. In Northern Ireland, being able to not fly the flag would require a change in the law. MPs in Parliament would need to vote in favour of changing this law in order to enable Northern Ireland to choose if they wished to comply with this mandate to fly the Union Jack or not. A Belfast City Council spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph that the flag will be flown on February 19. They added: “The flying of the Union Flag at City Hall on designated days follows guidance from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. February 19 is a designated day.”

Critics have criticised the decision to fly the flags for Prince Andrew’s birthday due to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Anti-monarchy group Republic has said that councils had better things to worry about than “daft royal protocols”. Chief Executive Graham Smith said: “This is crass and offensive, and even at the best of times it’s nonsense to be flying flags for Andrew’s or anyone else’s birthday. “Councils are struggling to provide core services, they have better things to worry about than daft royal protocols. “And to think we should be celebrating a man who has serious accusations of sexual assault hanging over his head is particularly appalling. “It’s time we ended the whole nonsense of flying flags for royal birthdays.” However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “This was an administrative email about long-standing policy.” Mr Johnson’s spokesman added: “I understand DCMS (Department of Culture, Media and Sport) and the Royal Household are considering how the policy applies in changing circumstances such as when members of the royal family step back from their duties.”