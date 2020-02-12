Royal reveal: The subtle sign Kate Middleton and Wills ‘stressed’ by recent royal crisis

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE and Prince William seem to have brushed off the drama around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s withdrawal. However, a body language expert has claimed there are telltale signs the couple are stressed.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William got back to royal business before the dust had settled around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal departure. The Cambridge’s pragmatic approach is to be expected of future heads of the Royal Family, however, behind the brave faces there are traces of strain, a body language expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have dazzled fans with a string of royal outings in recent weeks. From hitting the red carpet for the BAFTAs last weekend to heading to South Wales on Tuesday, they seem to have flourished in the limelight of late. The couple were all smiles during a day visit to Mumbles, South Wales earlier this week but behind their beaming expressions were signs of stress, according to an expert. Energy reader and body language expert Alison Ward analysed pictures of the couple’s time in Wales for Express.co.uk.

Alison claimed that while the couple appear to be closer than ever, recent royal events have had an impact. The body language expert said: “Pictures of the royal couple during their recent trip to Wales all say the same thing; Prince William and Kate are on the same page. “The way they look directly into each other’s eyes and move their bodies towards each other when they are talking and walking indicates compatibility, friendship and common values.” She added: “The stress of recent times is subtly showing in their eyes, especially Kate but they know where they are going and what they wish to achieve. “As they walk they move their arms towards one another other indicating warmth and connection.”

Wills and Kate’s packed schedule has brought the Royal Family good publicity following a difficult few months. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sudden departure rocked the monarchy and the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew’s links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein refuses to go away. Prince Andrew stepped back from official duties last year after giving an ill-judged interview about his friendship with Epstein. Meghan, Harry and Prince Andrew’s withdrawals from royal work could mean more work for Kate and Wills in future.

Meghan and Harry hoped to continue to represent the Queen while stepping back but this was not deemed possible by the Palace. The Sussexes will cease to formally represent the Crown from spring and will no longer use their HRH titles. The couple are currently in Canada with their eight-month-old son baby Archie and it is understood the Commonwealth country will be their main base from now on. Meghan and Harry have pledged to pay back the £2.4 million public money spent on renovating their UK home Frogmore Cottage.