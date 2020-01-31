Royal revelation: Harry’s brand new title announced following Sussex split

MEGHAN, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have resigned as full-time working royals.

Harry will take a title similar to his mother’s, Princess Diana, following the announcement that he and Meghan will leave senior royal duties behind and split their time between the UK and North America. It is expected that they will lose their HRH titles under the conditions of the “Megxit” agreement just as Diana did some 24 years ago.

The couple will now be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Diana, Princess of Wales was giving a similar title one year before her death in 1996. She had originally been known as Lady Diana Spencer, often more informally called Lady Di. She became known as Lady Diana Spencer in 1975 after he rather succeeded he grandfather as Earl Spencer.

The announcement of Harry’s new title came last night, bringing talks about his and Meghan’s future as senior members of the royal aides to an end. It comes after the pair announced they would depart from their duties and seek a more private life in an Instagram post. And, it has since emerged they have already considered a luxurious £21million mansion in Canada to reside at. In a statement on their official website, SussexRoyal.com, they continue to call themselves “Their Royal Highness”. :

They will be required, however, to drop the titles at some point this coming spring. The mansion in question sits in the most prestigious area of West Vancouver offering breathtaking views across the ocean to the city skyline. It features six bedrooms and five bathrooms across four floors, all with panoramic windows letting in the breezy beach setting. Gates to the home provide the royals’ much desired privacy, hidden by manicured hedges and a 20-foot beachside walls at the rear.

A property expert told the publication: “Meghan has expressed an interest in this beautiful house. It would be perfect for her, Harry and little Archie. “The neighbourhood is known a haven for wealthy people and has a very laid-back atmosphere. I’m sure they would be very happy there, and they would be welcomed with open arms.” A Vancouver-based property source said: “The house is a real gem in Kitsilano – one of the most desirable neighbourhoods in Vancouver.“The area is particularly sought after by super-rich and image conscious young achievers. “It’s close to Kitsilano beach, which is a very cool spot that does stuff like beach yoga in the summer.

“But best of all for Harry and Meghan, it’s quiet and locals respect each other and value their privacy. “They’d fit in very well.” An emergency summit on Monday saw Prince Charles, Prince Willian, the Queen and Harry all meet to discuss his and Meghan’s future. Dubbed “Megxit”, an agreement was reached that the pair would leave the family and go their own way, with the financial aspect today partially resolved.