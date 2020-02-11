Royal revelation: How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry successors WON’T be Royal Princesses

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s withdrawal from royal life has created a gap at the top. While there is speculation Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are being lined up to take over, recent events suggest it won’t be the princesses who fill the roles.

Princess Eugenie, 29, and Princess Beatrice, 31, are not working royals but they are being heavily backed to take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s duties following their step away. While the latest odds suggest the York princesses are the most likely pair to fill the Sussexes’ shoes, one royal expert has hinted otherwise.

Betting site Bookmakers.tv currently has Eugenie and Beatrice at 1/4 to take over any royal responsibilities left behind by Meghan and Harry. Beatrice and Eugenie are currently 9th and 10th to the British throne but it may be to other dedicated royal women who will take on more work in the coming year. Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex has repeatedly proven her dedication to the crown over the years. In recent weeks the royal sacrificed her birthday celebrations to offer support at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Days later she jetted of to Sierra Leone where she represented the Queen on a two-day tour. In recent months Sophie and Edward’s eldest daughter Lady Louise Windsor has also been present at a string of royal engagements. The 16-year-old royal is 13th in line to the throne and is said to be the Queen’s favourite granddaughter. The Queen hugely values Sophie’s dedication and seemingly trusts her to instruct Louise in the ways of royal duty.

This being the case, Countess Sophie and Louise could be the perfect royals to take over from Harry and Meghan. Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have always done their utmost to honour the Queen. However, the ongoing scandal surrounding their father Prince Andrew and his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein may make them controversial choices to thrust into the royal limelight at this time. While Lady Louise Windsor is still just a teenager she seems to be confident in her royal role.

Last month she was spotted walking through Windsor Park with her father Prince Edward, apparently leading the way. Lady Louise has attended some royal engagements with her parents, a clue she could be preparing for a bigger role within the Royal Family, according to Royal Central’s Lydia Starbuck. While Sophie and Edward have raised their children Lady Louise and Viscount James Severn outside the royal bubble, they may be well-equipped to take on royal responsibilities when the time comes. Sophie is said to have a close relationship with the Queen and often shares the car ride with her to church when she stays at Sandringham.