Royal rivalry: Does THIS show huge disagreement between Prince Edward and Prince William?

ROYAL rivalry rumours once dogged Princes William and Harry when Meghan Markle entered the Royal Family, as the Dukes and Duchess allegedly butted heads while the Sussexes searched for independence. Prince Harry and Prince Edward may disagree in one very specific area, however.

Prince Harry and Meghan will leave the Royal Family this month, as they conclude their final duties under the crown for the foreseeable future. They orchestrated the move at the end of 2019, when they announced their intentions to step down via Instagram.

While it seems the Royal Family has come to terms with Meghan and Harry’s impending exit, there may be some rivalries still rumbling under the surface. One such rivalry may have developed between Prince Harry and his uncle, Prince Edward. The Earl of Wessex appeared at the King Power Stadium today, home to Leicester City, to present at the Community Sport and Recreation Awards ceremony. There, he handed out awards celebrating achievements made by people in communities via grassroots activity from 12pm to 3pm.

While the Earl didn’t reveal whether he was a fan of Leicester City, if he was, he would have a rival in Prince Harry. The Prince is an avid Arsenal fan and the Gunners have a poor track record against the Foxes. According to statistics from 11v11.com, Leicester City has won against the team a total of 66 times and lost just 32. The difference in wins could prove a touchy subject for Prince Harry if Edward is a true City fan.

The Royal Family has an interesting relationship with football, as no two members support the same team. Prince Charles is allegedly a fan of Charlton Athletic, Prince William a fan of Aston Villa, and his wife Kate is a Chelsea fan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended several football games together and were most recently spotted watching Aston Villa at their home ground in October 2019. While the Prince doesn’t hail from south-east London, he said he chose the Addicks due to their “great history”.

Speaking to BBC presenter and former footballer Gary Lineker in 2015, he said he didn’t want to follow a “run of the mill” team. He said: “A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. “All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams. “Aston Villa’s always had a great history.”