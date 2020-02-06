Royal row: How Princess Beatrice’s wedding could heal royal rifts

THE ROYAL FAMILY is undergoing huge changes with the departure of three senior royals, but how could Princess Beatrice’s wedding heal the royal rifts?

The Royal Family is facing upheaval as three senior royals exit the ranks, putting pressure on the remaining members. Prince Andrew stepped back from his position in November, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement revealing their intentions to resign in January.

However upcoming royal nuptials may be just the thing The Firm needs to mend relationships. Princess Beatrice is due to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this year and the celebration may bring all the royals together amid months of upheaval. Prince Andrew’s departure from royal duties came after his BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, which many dubbed a “car crash”. The one-off interview focused on Andrew’s relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and saw the Duke of York face backlash in its wake.

In a statement, Andrew announced his intention to withdraw from royal duties “for the foreseeable future” with the blessing of the Queen. The statement also said Prince Andrew “unequivocally” regretted his “ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein”. The Duke added: “His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.” Andrew has not been seen very often since his resignation but has accompanied his mother, the Queen to church on a few occasions.

In another change to the Royal Family, in early January Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry released a statement announcing their intentions to leave senior royal life behind. The couple pledged to work towards becoming “financially independent” and said they would live between the UK and Canada. The Queen and her aides worked alongside the Sussexes, Prince William and Prince Charles to come to a solution for Meghan and Harry’s intended move. This has meant the upcoming wedding has faced delays, with many fans awaiting the announcement of Beatrice’s wedding date and venue any day now.

An insider told The Sun: “The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work – and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead.” A royal wedding is an occasion which brings the world together in celebration, and the Queen is reportedly hoping it brings the royals together amid recent the upheaval. The source added: “The Queen has asked everyone to come together to put on a united front. “The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again.

“Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation.” Not much is known about Beatrice’s wedding so far, however, royal sources have suggested the Queen may host the reception at Buckingham Palace. A source told the Daily Mail of the Queen’s reported offer of Buckingham Palace as a venue: “Bea was delighted and very grateful to accept. “It was a really special gesture as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine’s in 2011.” Others have floated the date of Friday, May 29 as a possible wedding date for Bea and Edo.