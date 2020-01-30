Royal row: Queen’s ‘biggest mistake of the decade’ exposed

QUEEN ELIZABETH II has given her blessing to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid for independence – but Her Majesty made a crucial mistake in 2017 that has had a huge impact on the Royal Family’s current instability.

The Queen was at the heart of negotiations at Sandringham this week with Prince Harry, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their unprecedented announcement on Instagram. Today, as Meghan Markle has made her first appearance in public since the crisis broke last week, there are still a great number of questions about how the future of the Sussexes will be worked out. Coming after Prince Andrew’s own royal resignation in November, the Royal Family is currently dealing with its most intense period of instability since the Nineties.

However, the ongoing crisis at the Palace can be traced back to 2017, according to some royal commentators. In July 2017, the Queen’s most senior and most trusted aide of ten years, Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt was ousted from his role in a Palace “power struggle”. It came at the same time that the Duke of Edinburgh was retiring from his royal duties that summer, meaning that the Queen lost two close advisors, and strong voices in the Palace, at the same time. Writing for Royal Central, editor Charlie Proctor called the loss of Geidt “the Queen’s biggest mistake of the last decade”.

He wrote: “When looking back at the Queen’s mistakes however, there is one moment that stands out above all else – the ousting of Lord Geidt from the Royal Household. “He was known to be straight talking, often telling members of the Royal Family things they wouldn’t like to hear, but should listen to. “One can’t help but wonder how much regret the Queen feels for not doing more to prevent the loss of Lord Geidt from her office. “Since his departure, the Queen has appeared weak. It is as if she cannot control her family, from Prince Andrew’s further Epstein troubles to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ‘hurtful’ statement.”

Prince Charles was at the centre of the ousting of Lord Geidt, after the Private Secretary upset the Prince of Wales over the handling of the transition of power to the heir to the throne. The Times reported at the time: “The Queen’s most senior courtier was forced out in a power struggle between Buckingham Palace and the Prince of Wales. “The unprecedented ousting – the first time the Queen has got rid of her private secretary – was the climax of increasing tensions between the two royal households. “It came amid differences over how to manage the transition of power between the Queen, who is 91, and her eldest son.

“Royal sources said that the prince’s staff were keen to ‘accelerate’ plans to increase his involvement in key royal events. “It would, one source said, be ‘to show that he is the king in waiting’.” The publication added: “Sir Christopher, 56, denies that he was forced out but is said to feel bruised over his treatment and to think that the Queen failed to support him.” The newspaper also reported that tensions boiled over around the time of the Duke of Edinburgh’s retirement.

The report continued: “He is said to have infuriated Charles after a speech he gave to 500 royal staff in May. “Announcing the retirement of the Duke of Edinburgh from public life, Sir Christopher called for the royal households to unite in support of the Queen.” This was reportedly seen as “presumptuous” by the Prince of Wales, who received complaints from his own staff about the speech. A source told The Times: “Charles was told about this, was furious, and went to see his mother.