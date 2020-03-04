Royal sadness: REAL reason the Queen didn’t want Philip to stay in Buckingham Palace

PRINCE PHILIP has almost been retired for three years, but what is the reason the Queen did not want Philip to stay in Buckingham Palace with her during his retirement?

Prince Philip and the Queen have been married for 73 years and are one of the most iconic royal couples in history. However, now the pair live apart and only see one another a handful of times throughout the year.

The Queen lives in Buckingham Palace for much of the year, but also spends her time between her royal estates around the UK. Prince Philip stays on the Queen’s country estate – Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The Duke of Edinburgh lives at Wood Farm, which is a decent-sized cottage in the grounds of Sandringham. Despite the distance, there is a key reason the Queen prefers Philip to live away from her.

According to a royal courtier, if Philip had remained in London with the Queen he would reportedly still try and be “involved” with royal life despite his retirement. A courtier told the Daily Mail in 2017: “The Queen feels the Duke has earned a proper retirement. “She knows him too well — if he was still at the centre of royal life he’d feel he had to be involved. “Being at Wood Farm means he’s not too far away, but far enough to be able to relax.”

Prince Philip reportedly spends his time reading, doing watercolour paintings and occasionally taking a horse and cart around the grounds of Sandringham. The Queen has spent time with Philip during her winter break but has now returned to London. Royal sources revealed the Queen misses Philip, in particular his help with family issues. One source said: “I’m sure it’s been good for his health not to be there getting involved in the day-to-day stresses and strains but I think the queen has missed his hands-on approach to family matters.”

Referring to the recent upheaval around their youngest son Prince Andrew the source said: “He might have been a much stronger voice advising Andrew if he had been around more.” The Queen has been out and about on royal engagements, most recently visiting MI5. On Tuesday the Queen visited the headquarters of the UK’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency and thanked staff members for their work. The Queen’s statement read: “I would like to take my visit here today as an opportunity to thank you all for the tireless work you do to keep our country safe.

“I am always struck by the remarkable resolve with which you carry out your vital role. “There will no doubt continue to be significant threats and challenges ahead. “But on each of my visits to MI5, I have been impressed by the way that you have adapted to the changing threats to our nation. “Whether responding to the threats from the Nazis or the Cold War, domestic terrorism or the cybersphere, you have always demonstrated the utmost commitment to your motto: ‘Regnum Defende’.