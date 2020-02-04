Royal saviour: How Charles has built in a way back into Royal Family for Harry

PRINCE CHARLES is reportedly “massively sad” about Harry and Meghan’s royal departure – and “insisted” on one proviso in their exit deal that means Harry could one day return to the Royal Family, according to a royal expert.

Prince Charles is currently on his first official tour of Israel, and taking part in a number of inter-faith visits after his emotional speech yesterday as part of Holocaust memorial solemnities. The Prince of Wales was at the heart of crisis talks at Sandringham with Prince Harry earlier this month, alongside the Queen and Prince William, after the Duke of Sussex announced his royal departure. Charles is reportedly “massively sad” about his younger son’s royal departure, and pushed for a provision in Harry’s exit deal to give him the possibility of one day returning to the Firm.

Royal correspondent Richard Kay, writing in the Daily Mail, gave his opinion that, although Harry and Meghan’s royal exit is giving Charles the “slimmed-down” version of the Royal Family, it is not the future that the Prince of Wales envisaged. According to Mr Kay, this has led Charles to “insist” on a mechanism by which Harry could return to the royal fold, by reclaiming his HRH title in the future. Mr Kay wrote: “For now his dream of a slimmed-down monarchy is turning into a nightmare, with the Royal Family shrinking before our eyes. “It is why he insisted the couple should retain their HRH titles, even if they can no longer use them.”



A royal source told the author: “There’s a way back if things don’t work out.” Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently retain their HRH titles – they have not been stripped of the honorific like Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah Ferguson were during their divorces. However, under the terms agreed by the Queen and other senior royals with the Sussexes, their titles are no longer in use. Added to this, the couple have agreed to pay back the £2.4million renovation costs for their home Frogmore Cottage, and Harry has stepped down from his military positions as well as the couple’s royal duties.

Prince Charles has also agreed to finance the Sussexes from his private income – although this at present is only for a year trial period, which will come under review by the Royal Family. Although Harry and Meghan are now back together with Archie in Canada, and have agreed to these provisions as part of their exit deal, there are still ongoing issues that need to be thrashed out on both sides of the Atlantic. Speaking on podcast , Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers gave an insight into how the negotiations are ongoing behind the scenes. Mr Myers said: “Negotiations are ongoing, there’s an awful lot to discuss.

“There are Government ministers, people at Number 10, people from the Home Office, their counterparts in Canada. “There is huge pressure on Government departments to come up with a strategy, something that can actually be put down on paper and agreed upon. “Now, I am told, that Harry has several meetings to try to thrash out this deal, but the actual final deal will take up to six months. “People in the Government are saying that the plans that they had made, even though they had launched this flashy website, were virtually non-existent.