Royal SHOCK: How Prince Harry spoke of getting away from royal life YEARS ago

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from the royal spotlight is still under discussion among the senior royals. But did Prince Harry speak of getting away from royal life years ago?

The Royal Family is facing a shake-up as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle push forward with their plans to leave behind life as senior royals. The couple intends to spend time in both the UK and Canada, with Meghan having returned to the North American country earlier this week.

Meghan and Harry have made their intentions to no longer be working members of the Royal Family clear, stating they will work towards “financial independence”. Now their security, funding and involvement with future royal events are being discussed by the Queen, Prince William, Prince Charles and the Sussexes households in order to come to a “workable” solution. The Queen has said she wants a plan in place for Meghan and Harry within “days not weeks”. Meghan and Harry had spent an extended break in Canada over the Christmas period and spoke of their love of the country on their return to the UK.

Visiting Canada House in London, the couple were full of praise for the hospitality they had received during their stay. Harry told staff at Canada House: “What a wonderful place you live in. “Thank you so much for having us – not that any of you had anything much to do with it.” Meghan said: “I want to say Happy New Year and thank you, and as my husband said, my goodness it was just such an incredible time we were able to have there and with our son too.”

She added: “And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people but also just to walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. “To see Archie go ‘ahhh’ when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us…” But was stepping back from the Royal Family always on the cards for Prince Harry? Prince Harry and Meghan stepping back may have come as a shock to many, but some reportedly saw the move coming.

In an interview with Newsweek magazine in 2017, Prince Harry inferred he did not enjoy being a member of the royal family, saying: “We are involved in modernising the British monarchy. “We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people.” He added: “Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? “I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

According to the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, Harry said his biggest wish was to go off and live in Africa before he settled down with Meghan. She claimed he would say: “I would love to just go and work as a tour guide, you know? Just go off into the bush and be me.” Despite now choosing Canada, Harry mentioned his love of Africa and the potential to move away from the UK. Harry spoke of his desire to be based elsewhere in documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.