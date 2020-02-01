Royal shock: Meghan and Harry could pair up with Netflix to prove they can ‘make it work’

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry will stand to make a huge fortune by setting up their own film and TV company claim sources close to the pair.

It has been claimed that Meghan and Prince Harry will seek to make their own money by providing voiceovers and producing documentaries on ‘worthy’ issues such as climate change and mental health. A source told MailOnline: “The sorts of deals they will do will be more along the lines of the documentary series the Duke is executive producing on mental health for Apple TV. It’s a new model, admittedly, but they are determined to prove to the family that this can work.” Netflix has already jumped at the opportunity to work alongside the royal couple, with the chief content officer for the streaming giant expressing his interest.

Speaking in LA, Ted Sarandos said: “Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure.” The green light for Meghan and Prince Harry to air their own productions comes after a “hard Megxit deal” will see Meghan and Prince Harry leave their HRH titles behind and end their official royal duties. The Duke and Duchess will now have to pay back the public funds used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, which cost the taxpayer £2.4 million. In a statement released by the Queen, she announced that Megxit plans were now finalised and that the Sussexes would now live an “independent life.”

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” Meghan and Prince Harry will remain Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will be individually styled as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Harry will lose his military patronages and will no longer serve as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, representing the Queen. The changes will come into effect from the Spring and they will carry out further royal engagements in the UK before then.

They will split their time between the UK and North America with the majority of their time being spent in North America. The Prince of Wales will continue to offer “private financial support” to the couple, which may not necessarily be from his Duchy of Cornwall income. Their work will continue to be in support of Her Majesty around the Commonwealth. Prince Harry said in a statement yesterday that he felt “great sadness that it has come to this” and also added, “we’re not just walking away.”

He said: “Once Meghan and I were married we were excited. We were hopeful and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges and I know I haven’t always gotten it right but as far as this goes there really was no other option. “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. This evening, the Duke of Sussex said the couple would continue to lead a life of service and were taking a “huge leap of faith.”

He added: “I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities, and military.” The Duke of Sussex, was dressed smartly in a grey blazer, black trousers and blue suede shoes as he attended a charity event, and was joined by his son’s godfather Mark Dyer – who donned a blue suit – and a group of minders. The Ivy Chelsea Garden, which has main meals costing up to £32.95, is a stones throw away from Mr Dyer’s pub in Fulham, where Harry dined with friends on Friday.