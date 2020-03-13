Royal shock: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton banned by Royal Family from doing this

MEGHAN MARKLE and Kate Middleton, both 38, both became working members of the British Royal Family when they married. An expert explained one thing they have been banned from doing as royals. What is it?

Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both married into the Royal Family. As a royal, there are certain rules they have had to follow when seen out in public. What are they not allowed to do?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they would step back from their role as working members of the Royal Family. However, the Duchess of Sussex worked as a royal for nearly two years and had to follow some royal rules. Kate Middleton has been a senior member of the Royal Family for nine years since she married Prince William. Being senior members of the Royal Family, there are important rules they have had to follow.

When stepping out in public, all eyes are on the Duchesses to see what they are wearing. However, there are many styles rules that are traditionally followed in the Royal Family. When picking what to wear, the royals are not allowed to take free items of clothing as working royals, Melita Latham told Express.co.uk. This contrasts from members of the Royal Family who are not working.

Melita said: “Whilst Kate and Meghan, every inch of their ensemble is examined under the microscope that is the national press. Every fold, every button, considered and analysed. “As a non-serving royal, Zara can also accept gifts of clothes from designers, whilst the serving cannot. Although given the inherited wealth of all, it’s unlikely seen as a ‘perk’.” While designers may want to send Kate and Meghan free items, the Duchesses have not been able to accept while working as royals. Zara Tindall may be the granddaughter of the Queen she is not stopped from accepting free items of clothing or making more daring fashion choices as she is not a working royal.

“Whilst not a ‘serving’ royal at events Zara attends, she gathers all the attention of a royal with very few of the drawbacks,” Melita added. “Her dress sense is, of all the royals, quite perfect. “She can wear rather more daring, sometimes higher hemmed dresses, while enjoying also the casual slonky top and jeans. Her formal wear is exquisite yet relaxed.” When Meghan and Kate have attended official events, they have often opted for conservative and regal styles.

However, this could change for Meghan once she is no longer a working royal. Last night, she opted for a bold Victoria Beckham design as she stepped out in London. The blue garment had a fitted design and she chose to leave her legs bare. Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile Meghan Markle was born Rachel Meghan Markle, on August 4, 1981 to parents Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle. Her father was previously married to Roslyn Loveless and Meghan has two elder half sibling – sister Samantha Markle and brother Thomas Markle Junior. Meghan’s first television appearance in the USA was in an episode of the medical drama General Hospital in 2002. She later moved on to roles in CSI, Without a Trace and Castle along with bit parts in Hollywood films including Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me and Horrible Bosses. Meghan was also a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal – but her most famous role was as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, which launched in 2011. She was written out in the finale of the seventh series when her character got married, which aired in April 2018 – just before she got married herself. Meghan Markle’s career in television has gone hand-in-hand with her support for causes close to her heart. She wrote about the stigma around menstrual health in an article for Time magazine and was a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada – with whom she travelled to Rwanda for the charity’s Clean Water Campaign. And her commitment to gender equality has seen her work with the United Nations – receiving a standing ovation in 2015 for her speech to mark International Women’s Day. In September 2011, she wed film producer Trevor Engelson, who she began dating in 2004. But the pair divorced two years later in August 2013, citing irreconcilable difference. She was in a relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello for almost two years, before they broke it off in 2016 but the two remain good friends. And in June 2016, she met Prince Harry on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Their relationship began in October that year and just over one year later, on November 27, 2017, the pair announced their engagement. They married on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Some have claimed Meghan Markle is the first mixed-race member of the Royal Family. Historians are still arguing about Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III. But Meghan will be the first royal to openly embrace a mixed-race heritage. She has written about the difficulties of being a biracial actress in Hollywood as she claims she is not black enough for some roles and not white enough for others.

