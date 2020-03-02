Royal shock: Meghan Markle’s best friend sets up charity ‘in the Sussex’s name’

MEGHAN MARKLE’s best friend has reportedly begun making plans for a series of international charities “in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s name”.

Fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney has registered a website called sussexglobalcharities.com, according to MailOnline. She registered the website last Wednesday through her charity the Shoebox Project Foundation, which supports vulnerable women.

However, the Duke and Duchess were told they would no longer be able to use the “Sussex Royal” brand when they officially leave the monarchy next month. Earlier this year, The Mail on Sunday revealed how the Duchess’ US business manager Andrew Meyer registered two websites. The two websites were called archefoundation.com and archefoundation.org. The websites appeared just eight days after Meghan revealed she was pregnant.

In September, Mr Meyer renewed Meghan’s lifestyle blog The Tig which was shutdown in 2017. It comes as Jessica broke her vow of “forgiveness” in January after a brutal Twitter spat. Jessica showed no mercy on her private Twitter account when replying to a follower who had taunted her. She said in an irritated Tweet: “Tell me I’ve had plastic surgery.”

Before adding: “Tell me i’m not deserving of the work I’ve achieved. “Tell me all kinds of things to make yourself feel better. “While you’re doing that, I’m actually making a great life for myself.” However, it seems that Jessica had second thoughts about the tweet as it later vanished from the site.

It is not the first time that the long time trusted pal of Meghan has clashed with trolls online. Last November, she responded to negative comments underneath a picture of her in a red swimsuit. She added: “Note to self. Never ever post another picture of myself in a bathing suit. Only wear parkas by the beach.” “Apparently a picture in a bathing suit is offensive to my career, some followers, the charities, I work with and my children. But guess what…I don’t care.”