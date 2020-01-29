Royal shock: Prince William admits he’s ‘more worried about Villa’ than Harry and Meghan

PRINCE WILLIAM is reportedly more worried about Aston Vila’s dire performances than the royal feud unfolding within his family, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

William is at a loss over his beloved Aston Villa’s recent defeat, resulting in their falling to third from bottom in the Premier League, as opposed to the events unfolding between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family, according to the vice-chairman of the FA. His feelings run contrary to that of the rest of the UK, who have recently riled against Harry and Meghan’s decision to split their time between the UK and North America as they plan to step back from senior royal responsibilities.

Speaking to FA official David Gill, who was being made a CBE at Buckingham Palace, William allegedly made his true feelings clear. Mr Gill said: “I’ve been lucky enough to meet [William] a few times and talk about football. “He was more worried about Aston Villa and how they’re going to finish this season. We had a nice chat about football, he’s a keen follower of it.” After an embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Manchester City at home on Sunday, Villa are third from bottom.

William, who is president of the FA, was back in work just 24 hours after he joined the Queen, Prince Charles and Harry at a tense summit over how the Sussex’s plan to step down. Meghan did not take part, already being back in Canada with son Archie. The Duke of Cambridge has been a long-time supporter of Villa. In 2015, he revealed how he had become a supporter of the club after many were miffed at the link between the royal and the Claret and Blue. :

He said: “A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. “All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams. “I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. “Aston Villa’s always had a great history. “I have got friends of mine who support Aston Villa and one of the first FA Cup games I went to was Bolton v Aston Villa back in 2000.

“It was fantastic, I sat with all the fans with my red beanie on, and I was sat with all the Brummie fans and had a great time. “It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie and I really felt that there was something I could connect with.” Furore was unleashed last week when Meghan and Harry announced they would be standing down as senior royals via an Instagram post. They explained that they would start to “carve out a progressive new role in this institution” on their Instagram account on 8 January.

It sent shockwaves across the UK, with many speculating the Queen’s eventual response. The monarch gave her opinion yesterday, and said: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.