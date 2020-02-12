Royal shock: Prince William ‘relieved’ Harry and Meghan stepped down amid huge rift

PRINCE WILLIAM is reportedly “relieved” both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down from the royal family as the couple start a new life in Canada.

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle published a bombshell announcement on Instagram, revealing their intention to step back from royal life. The Royal Family expressed regret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer wished to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family. However, sources have since claimed that Prince william is “relieved” they stepped down.

Agreement details have mostly been fleshed out following Marry and Meghan’s shocking announcement last month. From this Spring, the couple will no longer undertake royal duties on behalf of the Queen, use their HRH titles or receive public funds for their work. The Duke of Sussex recently spoke about his decision to step back for the first time claiming he is “taking a leap of faith” and believes “there was really no other option”. However, the Duke of Sussex isn’t the only one who seems to have gained some relief from the move.

Relations have appeared tense between Prince William and Prince Harry for a long time. However, things seemed to get even more tense after Harry and Meghan stepped down last month. Now, according to a new report via people, “They didn’t leave on good terms by any means,” Moreover, both brothers have expressed relief things are coming to a close as the couple start their new life in Canada.

The source added: “They are both relieved that it’s over.” However, the publication’s sources claimed their relationship seems to be doing better than expected. Although the source went on to claim both Kate and Meghan “couldn’t be further apart” at the moment. The “family friend” told the publication: “Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn’t think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy.

“Who can blame them for that?” Harry and Meghan will now be splitting their time between the UK and Canada. The distance could leave the time and space for communications to improve between the two brothers. In the meantime baby Archie is set to mark his first special milestone since his parents stepped down as senior royals today.

Baby Archie turns nine-months-old on today. Meghan and Harry have kept a low profile since being reunited in Canada last month and while the couple have previously shared pictures of Archie on social media, it is not clear if they will do so tomorrow. The Sussexes’ decision to relinquish their working royal roles is understood to have been partly motivated by their wish to give Archie a “normal” upbringing. Prince Harry made his desire for a more “peaceful” life clear in a parting speech he gave at a charity dinner during his last days in London.