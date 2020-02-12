Royal SNUB: How Queen granted Meghan Markle honour Princess Eugenie will NEVER get

PRINCESS EUGENIE will never be granted an honour Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received on their wedding day.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in a lavish ceremony at St George’s Chapel in October 2018, just five months after her cousin Prince Harry tied the knot at the same spot with former American actress Meghan Markle. There are many traditions tied to weddings in the Royal Family, but there was one specific honour Eugenie missed out on.

When Prince Harry married Meghan in May 2018, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II granted him a dukedom. The couple became known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Duke of Sussex is a substantive title and one of several royal dukedoms that has been created in the Peerage of the UK. On May 19, 2018, Prince Harry did not only become Duke of Sussex in England, but also received the subsidiary titles of Earl of Dumbarton in Scotland and Baron Kilkeel in Northern Ireland.

As the wife of Prince Harry, Meghan was granted the title Duchess of Sussex. In fact, Meghan became the first woman to hold the Duchess of Sussex title. There has only been one Duke of Sussex before – the previous one was married twice but both marriages were considered unlawful as the Duke did not gain approval from his father, George III. Other options were also considered for the royal couple ahead of their wedding, including the Duke and Duchess of Clarence and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

But while Harry and Meghan are swimming in titles, Princess Eugenie did not receive a similar honour on her wedding day. This is because only sons and grandsons of the monarch receive royal dukedoms. When Eugenie got married, there was no precedent for her to be named the Duchess of any realm. And as a female, she isn’t eligible to inherit her father’s Dukedom of York.

However, a non-royal female who marries a Prince will take on the title of “Duchess” if her husband is granted a dukedom, as in Harry and Meghan’s case. The Queen could have made an exception, and is very fond of both Princess Eugenie and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, who is getting married later this year. But Princess Eugenie doesn’t seem bothered by her lack of dukedom. She once said being called a Princess is “one of the things that bugs me most in this world.”