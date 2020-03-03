Royal snub: Meghan Markle won’t return to UK as Harry attends events ‘on his own’

MEGHAN MARKLE is not expected to return to the UK with Prince Harry after the Sussexes finish their royal duties in April with their last engagements before stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, announced they would be stepping down as senior royals at the beginning of 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to become financially independent from the Royal Family. But the Queen called the royal couple back to Britain for a final engagement at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

But royal commentator Lizzie Robinson believes this will be the last royal engagement for Meghan in the UK for the time being. While discussing the royal engagements the couple will attend, Harry will also come back to Britain in April for the London Marathon but maybe on his own. Speaking on ITV’s Royal Rota, editor Chris Ship said: “We know that Harry and Meghan will be back in April because he’s going to the London Marathon in his capacity as the patron.” Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson interjected: “He might be back on his own.

“We might see him in April as patron of the London Marathon.” Mr Ship added: “And they’re both going to the Invictus Games in The Hague in May.” It comes as commentator Robert Hardman believes they will not only keep their HRH titles but have also had the door left open for them to rejoin the Royal Family. Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, commentator Mr Hardman said: “It’s very sad, I think everyone’s sad it’s come to this.

“I don’t think this transition was fully thought through from the start. “It was sort of sprung on the world and it hasn’t quite worked. “But they’re clearly a loss because they’re a hugely popular couple. “We all remember May 2018 when you have almost a billion people around the world watching this fantastic moment.



