Royal SNUB: Meghan Markle’s final ‘cruel and bitter’ move to ‘disrespect’ Queen exposed

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have been slammed as “cruel, nasty and bitter” for not allowing Queen Elizabeth II to see baby Archie.

The Australian Daily Telegraph’s Jonathan Moran told Sky News Australia’s Rita Panahi that “nothing is left to chance” and that the Sussexes deliberately left baby Archie in Canada in order to deny the Queen a chance to see her great-grandson. Ms Panahi stated that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have “lost favour” with the public because they have been “disrespectful” to the Queen.

Ms Panahi said: “Now on Harry and Meghan, it has been said that not bringing Archie was particularly cruel to the Queen, the Queen wanted to see her great-grandchild. “Do you think it was a bit of a snub?” Mr Moran replied: “Nothing is left to chance here, it was a cruel and nasty move to stop the Queen from seeing her great-grandchild. “They have got the money, support and the people around them to help them to manage a trip, first-class, private jets whatever they are doing with a young child.

“I think it is cruel, nasty and bitter.” Ms Panahi said: “I think that is what has lost them favour with the public. “The public has seen that they are being disrespectful to the Queen.” Last week royal expert Dickie Arbiter was critical of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to leave their child in Canada during an interview with Nine News Australia.

He said: “It would be a great pity if he is not brought over because he has not seen his great grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip or his granddad since last year and I think it would be such a shame if they don’t get a chance to see him.” Mr Arbiter added: “They came back in January and left Archie in Canada. “There is always the excuse of he is too young to fly but he is flying all the time. “They flew Archie down to southern Africa in October for that visit so it wasn’t too far to take him there.