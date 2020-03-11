Royal SNUB: Reason Kate Middleton WON’T meet Meghan Markle when she returns to UK

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE will not be in the UK to greet Meghan Markle when she returns to the UK this week. Here’s why.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William will likely not be in the country when Meghan Markle returns to the UK this week. Meghan and husband Prince Harry are due to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday, March 5, meaning the Duchess of Sussex is expected to travel to Britain within the next 48 hours.

The awards will be Meghan’s first royal engagement since visiting Canada House in January to thank Canadian High Commissioner Janice Charette and her staff for making them feel so welcome during their six-week break there. The couple had been enjoying downtime on Vancouver Island in British Columbia from the end of November, and spent Christmas there with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, as well as the new year. When the Sussexes returned to the UK in January, they announced their intention to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and “become financially independent”. They also said they would split their time between the UK and North America.

But Meghan only stayed for a couple of days following the bombshell announcement, and has not returned to the UK since. However, after securing a so-called Megxit deal with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, the Sussexes will perform their last royal engagements this week before officially stepping down. Meghan will also attend the International Women’s Day on March 8 and join Harry for the Mountbatten Festival on Saturday. Their final official engagement is expected to be March 9, when they will join the Queen at Westminster Abbey to mark Commonwealth Day.

But when Meghan returns this week, she will not be greeted by her brother-in-law Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake a three day trip to Ireland, starting today, continuing with their non-stop royal engagements in 2020. Kate and William’s royal tour of Ireland will kick off on March 3 and last until March 5. In a statement, the Royal Family said the trip “will highlight the many strong links between the UK and Ireland”.

The statement read: “The Duke and Duchess will learn about local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills. “Their royal highnesses will also hear more about Ireland’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation. “The UK’s link with Ireland are extensive, and The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with he Irish people”. Although Kate and William won’t be in the UK to welcome Meghan, they will meet with the Duchess later this week. On March 9, the Cambridges and Sussexes will reunite for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.