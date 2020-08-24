Royal snub: Why children of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will NOT receive royal titles

PRINCESS BEATRICE and Princess Eugenie are the Queen’s granddaughters, so why will their future children not receive royal titles?

Born to Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were born as princesses. In the British Royal Family, women born to a son of the monarch are entitled to Prince or Princess titles. However if Beatrice and Eugenie decide to have children of their own one day, their children are unlikely to hold any royal titles at all.

Princess Beatrice recently married her beau Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July. The wedding was very low-key, conducted in the grounds of Windsor with only a few guests in attendance. Beatrice’s wedding was an entirely different affair from the grand wedding of her sister, Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Both princesses are now very happily married, and there has been no announcement of any impending royal arrivals.

But what is for certain is any future children Beatrice or Eugenie may have will not automatically receive a royal title. On royal wedding days, the Queen traditionally bestows a new royal title upon members of her family. This was the case for Prince William in 2011, who became the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry in 2018 when he became the Duke of Sussex. For royal women, their husbands have often been awarded new royal titles when they married into the Royal Family.

For example Antony Armstrong-Jones became the Earl of Snowdon when he married the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret in 1960. However, in recent years a number of royal women have turned down the Queen’s offer of royal titles. Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973. He is said to have turned down the offer of a title from the Queen.

As a result the couple’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, are also without any royal titles now – despite being the grandchildren of the Queen. Although it may seem unusual, Zara has spoken in the past of how her parents’ decision not to give her a title has benefitted the siblings. She told The Times in 2015: “I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do.” When Princess Eugenie married in 2018, her husband Jack Brooksbank did not receive a new royal title.