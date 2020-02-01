Royal SNUB: Why Prince Charles is particularly hurt by Meghan Markle’s behaviour

THE ROYAL FAMILY needed to be slimmed down according to Prince Charles, but why has the decision by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left him so upset with his daughter-in-law?

The Royal Family is one of the oldest monarchies around the globe and comes with an established set of rules for all its members. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced this month they are finished with being senior members of the institution and wish to live a more normal life. So why is Prince Charles particularly upset about Meghan’s behaviour amid the bombshell news?

Earlier this month the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping down from royal duties. In Spring, the couple will no longer be senior members of the Royal Family and will no longer receive funding from the public purse and no longer use their HRH titles. The Sussex couple intends to divide their time between the UK and North America as they carve out a “progressive new role” in the Royal Family and “work to become financially independent”. The bombshell announcement published on January 8 was said to have “deeply hurt” the Royal Family, but now the news has sunk in more, Prince Charles is said to be devastated by the news.

Prince Harry along with his mother the Queen and sons Prince William and Prince Harry met for the first time since the announcement last Monday to hash out the details about the future of the Sussex couple. In the wake of those discussions, the Queen published a statement saying the Royal Family supported the couple’s decision but would have “preferred” them to retain their senior royal roles. Speaking to the public about his decision on Sunday, Prince Harry said he is “taking a leap of faith” in stepping back and said he believed “there really was no other option”. Prince Harry also spoke of his “great sadness” over his and Meghan’s new relationship with the Royal Family. He added: “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.”

But why is Prince Charles so upset with Meghan Markle about her behaviour? Prince Charles and Meghan reportedly share a “close bond” with the American-born Duchess of Sussex helping to heal tensions in the relationship of Prince Harry and his father. According to palace sources, the former actress developed a strong relationship since he walked her down the aisle in May 2018. Meghan’s own father Thomas Markle was unable to attend the ceremony and Charles agreed to Harry’s request to walk Meghan down the aisle himself.

Additionally, Charles was said to have supported Harry in his choice of bride in the first place. As sixth in line to the throne, Harry was required to gain permission to marry from the Queen. Reportedly it was Charles who persuaded the Queen to allow the match, despite Meghan having been previously married and divorced. A source told the Daily Mail: “He pushed his mother to give his son what he didn’t manage to achieve for himself when he wed Camilla — marrying a divorcee in church.” Since the wedding, Charles spent a lot of time teaching the Duchess of Sussex about royal history. Last March, a source told the Daily Mail: “The Duchess has shown a genuine interest in learning more about the history of the family she has married into, and her father-in-law has been delighted to impart his knowledge.”

The Prince of Wales was also said to be understanding of the drama Meghan has suffered with her own family. He is reportedly impressed with how she has coped with her increasingly public family drama, particularly with her stepsister Samantha and father Thomas. Another source told the Mail on Sunday: “Because there’s been bad behaviour that’s caused problems in his family, Charles understands how difficult it must be for Meghan. “And it’s endeared her to him even more.” Reportedly, her own family drama led Meghan to push Harry to become closer with his own father. According to sources, it also did not take Charles long to coin an endearing pet name for Meghan. Charles calls the Duchess of Sussex “Tungsten” after he likened her tough and unbending personality to the strong metal. A source told the Daily Mail: “Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy.”