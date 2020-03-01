Royal snub: Will Kate Middleton and Prince William snub the Sussex couple’s big event?

THE ROYAL FAMILY will lose Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from March 31. But what big Prince Harry event will Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, snub after Megxit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon leave the Royal Family to begin a 12-month transition period following Megxit. The couple released a statement about the conditions for their royal exit on Friday. But which big event for Prince Harry are Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William planning to avoid after Megxit on March 31?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to leave the Royal Family in January. In the wake of their decision, Harry and Meghan will be banned from formally representing the Queen, will no longer receive public funding and will no longer be able to actively HRH titles. In a statement, Harry and Meghan confirmed they will no longer “formally carry out ‘official duties’ for The Queen or represent The Commonwealth”. But added, “they will, however, be allowed to maintain their patronages (including those that are classified a ‘royal’ patronages).”

One of the patronages Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will remain linked to is the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games were launched in 2014 by Prince Harry for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans. These athletes take part in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing. The 2020 games are scheduled to take place at The Hague in the Netherlands in May.

Prince Harry is said to be working “flat out” for the Invictus Games events due to be held in 12 weeks. However, according to sources, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, may choose to snub this event after Megxit. A source told the Sun Online: “Harry and Meghan will be at the front of the centre of the Games. “Meghan knows how important it is to Harry and will be at his side.”

Harry and Meghan are hoping to attend as many events as possible, other members of the Royal Family are unlikely to head to the Netherlands for May’s event. But some royal sources do not see the absence as a snub. One insider told the Sun: “William had not been expected to attend even before the news broke about Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from public life. “So it is highly unlikely that he and Kate will be a part of the event in any way. But it isn’t a snub. “The entire Royal Family remain hugely supportive and very proud of Harry’s work on Invictus and think it is a wonderful event. “It’s very much in Harry’s vision although he has regularly turned to his father for advice and support over the years. It is unlikely to be any different this time round but Harry will be front and centre.”

In previous years, Prince Harry has attended the Invictus Games each year. However, other royals do not always attend the event. Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joined Harry during the first Invictus Games in London. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, was forced to pull out of the opening ceremony because she was suffering from severe morning sickness while pregnant with Princess Charlotte.