Royal split: How Kate and William ‘lean on Carole Middleton’ since Meghan and Harry’s exit

Carole is Kate’s mother and in the weeks following the split, William has treated her as a “second mother”. According to royal author Phil Dampier – who spoke to The Sun – Carole has become “stabilising and supportive force” figure in the couple’s life. A source claimed: “William’s in-laws have become like second parents and Carole is almost a Diana-Type mum.”

Mr Dampier added: “Carole will be a stabilising and supportive force in the background, looking after her grandchildren when needs be but also just being there for them.”

He also said that Carole was the driving force behind the couple and said her influence on them was “immense”.

It comes as Kate revealed her “heartbreak” after witnessing an award-winning documentary that discussed the plight of youngsters in Syria.

The royal was with her husband Prince William at Sunday night’s BAFTA awards.