Royal split: Queen sad and upset by Harry and Meghan’s parting shot

THE Queen was “upset and saddened” last night after an extraordinary bout of feuding over the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Her frustration was made clear after Harry and Meghan were criticised for putting out a statement stressing their disappointment over the monarch’s refusal to let them use the word “royal” in their activities. As critics rounded on the couple and accused them of being “petulant and passive aggressive,” royal sources said the Queen had tried her best to accommodate them while maintaining the reputation of the monarchy. “She’s just extremely disappointed that it’s turned out like this. I think she is upset and saddened by it all,” a source close to the family said yesterday.

Yesterday the Queen looked tired as she rode alone in the back of a chauffeur-driven car to a chapel in Windsor. The 93-year-old slowly closed her eyes as the storm over Harry and Meghan threatened to rumble on. The bitter fighting was again made public on Friday when the the couple posted a hostile statement on their website which was widely attacked for being discourteous to the Queen. Ordered to drop the word royal from their Sussex Royal brand, the couple appeared to hit back, saying the Queen did not have a monopoly on the word. The statement read: “While there is not any jurisdiction by the monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word “royal” overseas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use Sussex Royal or any iteration of the word royal in any territory, either with-­in the UK or otherwise when the transition occurs spring 2020.” The couple insisted on keeping their HRH titles although they have vowed they would not actively use them. It is understood the ban on using the word royal was made after the Queen’s advisers consulted lawyers. Harry and Meghan spent a small fortune developing the Sussex Royal brand and the economic impact is likely to be huge.

After initial fury inside the Royal Family over the couple’s decision to jump the gun and announce their plan to quit before it had been agreed, the 93-year-old Monarch set out to accommodate the couple. The Queen, who had admonished them for their behaviour towards staff at times, had also tried to keep them sweet last year. In Windsor she regularly popped around to see them at Frogmore Cottage. When they said they wanted to quit she was keen to find a compromise that would keep them within the fold. But despite an early intention to cut a generous deal, it quickly became apparent that it was just not possible for the Sussexes to do what they wanted and stay within the fold. There was at least one topic where both sides agreed – a decision that leaves the taxpayer with a possible £6million-a-year bill to protect the couple and their son Archie. Harry and Meghan will keep their team of SAS-trained Scotland Yard bodyguards when their public duties cease in a few weeks time. The couple said: “It is agreed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son.