Royal split: The REAL reason for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split revealed

THE ROYAL FAMILY will lose two more members this Spring, but what is the real reason for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choosing to depart royal life now?

Prince Harry was born into the Royal Family. In 2018, he officially brought Meghan Markle into his world as his wife. Express.co.uk speaks to an energy reader about why, less than a year after the couple welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, they are leaving royal life.

Prince Harry spoke publicly for the first time about the royal split since he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, posted about their intention to step back from royal life earlier this month. Speaking at a private reception in central London for charity Sentebale, the Duke of Sussex revealed details about his decision to abandon his senior role within the Royal Family. Harry said he is “taking a leap of faith” in stepping back, adding he felt “there really was no other option”. He also said he had finally “the love and happiness” he had always wanted with Meghan and that they were “not walking away” and that the decision had brought him “great sadness”. But despite the changes, he said: “The UK is my home and a place that I love, that will never change.”

Sunday’s speech from the Duke of Sussex was the first time a royal had spoken directly about the conditions for Harry and Meghan’s new life. In a statement from the Queen, she said: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

In their new roles which begin in Spring 2020, Harry and Meghan are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments and will no longer receive public funds for royal duties. They will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations but will no longer formally represent the Queen. However, the Sussex couple did say they would continue to uphold the values of the monarchy. The Sussexes will no longer use their HRH titles and will repay the Sovereign Grant expenditure used for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their family home in the UK.

Harry’s speech on Sunday was the first time when royal fans could gauge his response to the conditions and speak about his decision to leave royal life. Energy reader Alison Ward said she believed the couple’s motivations were fundamentally about their family and its future. She said: “So the line that speaks volumes is: ‘The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly.’ “Prince Harry is letting the world know he has made the decision based on being the husband and father of their family and that he wasn’t manipulated by Meghan.” Additionally, the energy reader said he was consistent in his association of Meghan with words of love, family and devotion. She said: “He further confirms this when he says ‘she is the same woman I fell in love with’.

“In other words, Meghan hasn’t changed since their nuptials. “Harry has clearly made this decision based on their needs as a family unit and Meghan’s needs as his wife. “What I find fascinating is Harry’s clear values all of which are aligned with Meghan when he said, ‘the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do’. “In my opinion, their values are love, service, family, honesty, loyalty and freedom.”