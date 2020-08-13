Royal titles: How the Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild broke THIS 500 year royal tradition

ROYAL titles are awarded by the Queen to the most senior members of the Royal Family, but for unusual reasons a few of the Queen’s relatives do not hold any royal titles at all.

Queen Elizabeth II has eight grandchildren, and her eldest grandchild is Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips. Peter is often dubbed as the Queen’s “favourite grandchild” by royal insiders, and he is known to have a good relationship with his grandmother. But for a very unique reason, Peter Phillips’ birth in 1977 actually broke a very old royal tradition.

When the Queen’s children marry, the monarch usually awards the couple new royal titles on their wedding day. For example, when Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011, William became the Duke of Cambridge and Kate subsequently became the Duchess of Cambridge. But when Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973, Mark unusually decided to turn down the offer of a royal title from the Queen. But this would not be the only time the Phillips family decided to go against the norm when it came to royal titles.

In the British Royal Family, only the sons of the monarch are entitled for royal titles to be bestowed upon their children. This is why Prince Charles’ sons William and Harry are princes, and Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are princesses. But it is believed the Queen made an exception for Princess Anne, offering her the option of a title for her firstborn. However, when the couple welcomed their first child in 1977, both Anne and Mark decided to decline the offer.

For the first time in over 500 years, Peter Phillips was the first legitimate grandchild of a monarch not to be given any royal titles at all upon his birth. When Peter’s sister Zara Phillips was born in 1981, Anne also turned down the offer of a title for her daughter. Princess Anne decided not to give her children royal titles so they could carve out their own careers, away from the royal spotlight. Princess Anne told Vanity Fair about her decision earlier this year, stating: “I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles.”

Zara told Times in 2015 she saw her parents’ decision not to give her and her brother titles as a positive. She said: “I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do.” Princess Anne is a senior, working member of the Royal Family, and is often cited as Britain’s hardest working royal. In many years she has completed more royal engagements than any other members of the Royal Family.